Eugene Bareman Reacts To Joe Rogan’s Claim That Adesanya & Costa Will Coach The Ultimate Fighter

Israel Adesanya’s coach Eugene Bareman has responded to Joe Rogan’s claim that his athlete and Paulo Costa will coach The Ultimate Fighter.

It’s clear to see that Adesanya and Costa aren’t chummy. The UFC middleweight champion has called Costa an “overly inflated balloon animal.” Costa has said that he feels Adesanya is cocky and believes he will humble him when the two finally collide. The feud excites Rogan, who took to his JRE Podcast and claimed that the two will serve as opposing coaches on the return season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Eugene Bareman Responds To Joe Rogan’s TUF Claim Involving Adesanya & Costa

Bareman appeared on Submission Radio and claimed that he has no knowledge of plans for the return of The Ultimate Fighter (h/t MMAFighting).

“Joe Rogan is more in the know than I am, because I don’t know anything about it,” Bareman said. “100%, I don’t know anything about it. No one has ever proposed it to me, I’ve never had any documentation, I’ve never had any electronic documentation saying anything about it at all. Joe Rogan, knows a lot more about it than me. So you can take that how you want it but it probably means that Joe Rogan’s source of information is not good.”

Adesanya was last seen in action back in March. He had a disappointing bout with Yoel Romero but “The Last Stylebender” had his first successful title defense. Adesanya defeated Romero via unanimous decision.

Costa was initially set to receive that middleweight title opportunity four months ago. “Borrachinha” couldn’t compete as he was still recovering from surgery. UFC president Dana White has committed to booking Adesanya vs. Costa but a date has yet to be revealed.

