Dunham has gone 4-1-1 in his last six outings. That’s not bad at all considering that the Dunham Jiu Jitsu wiz was able to bounce back from a three-fight skid. Still, at the age of 36 and having had 26 professional mixed martial arts bouts, Dunham has decided that now is the right time to walk away.

Evan Dunham Retiring After UFC Sao Paulo

Dunham will go one-on-one with Francisco Trinaldo on Sept. 22 at UFC Sao Paulo. The bout will be held inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Dunham took to Instagram to officially announce that it’ll be his final pro fight:

“September 22 will be my last fight. I can retire from the sport that I love with my head held high. I know that I never held anything back while in the cage and September 22 will be no different. My goals and priorities have shifted throughout the years and I am ready to concentrate on building my gym, as well as any new opportunities that come my way.

I have gone toe-to-toe with many of the worlds best competitors and I am truly grateful for this. My passion for jiu jitsu will continue to be a driving force in my gym and at select jiu jitsu competitions. I want to thank my family, friends and fans for all of your support throughout the years.”

Dunham has racked up a professional MMA record of 18-7-1. He’s earned four “Fight of the Night” bonuses and one “Submission of the Night” bonus. With half of his victories ending in a submission or knockout, Dunham has always been known to bring the fight to his opponents. Many expect the same to be said for his bout with Trinaldo.

