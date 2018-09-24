Evan Dunham says he has done preparation for his retirement.

This past Saturday night (Sept. 22), Dunham took on Francisco Trinaldo on the preliminary portion of UFC Sao Paulo. The action took place inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This was the final bout in Dunham’s professional mixed martial arts career. Dunham ended up losing the fight via second-round TKO.

Evan Dunham Says He’s Mentally Prepared For Retirement

After his UFC Sao Paulo loss, Dunham spoke to reporters. He said that he doesn’t regret anything and has prepared himself for retirement (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I think I’ve prepared myself mentally pretty well for it. I knew going into it, win, lose or draw I was going to be proud of myself, and I already know what I’m going to do. … I have a responsibility to myself and the fighters coming up behind me, that when your body is telling you it’s time to quit, it’s time to hang it up. That’s what I’m doing, and I’m very happy with my career, and I wouldn’t change a single thing.”

Dunham has been known for his exciting fighting style. He has earned four “Fight of the Night” bonuses and one “Submission of the Night” bonus. In his career, he earned six submission wins and three knockouts. At one point, Dunham was a hot young prospect with a record of 11-0. He may have not won championship gold for a major promotion, but there is no denying his toughness inside the Octagon.

