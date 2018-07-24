Evan Dunham vs. Francisco Trinaldo Targeted For UFC Sao Paulo

It looks like the UFC has a lightweight bout between Evan Dunham and Francisco Trinaldo on their radar.

MMA Fighting reports that the bout has been verbally agreed to for the September 22nd event in Sao Paulo, Brazil at the Ibirapuera gymnasium. A main event for the card has yet to be announced.

Both men are coming off disappointing losses and are looking to get back in the win column. Dunham recently suffered a 53 second TKO defeat to Olivier Aubin-Mercier at UFC 223. Prior to that Dunham rode a four fight win-streak and went to a Majority Draw with Beneil Dariush before his loss to Mercier.

Trinaldo suffered a decision defeat to James Vick at UFC Austin in February. With the defeat he has lost two of his last four Octagon appearances.

