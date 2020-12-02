Thursday, December 3, 2020

Evander Holyfield Calls For Trilogy Bout With Mike Tyson: ‘Sign The Contract’

By Cole Shelton
Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson
Image Credit: DAZN

Evander Holyfield is looking to have his trilogy bout with Mike Tyson.

When Tyson announced he was coming back, immediately many thought the Holyfield trilogy would happen. However, he ended up boxing Roy Jones Jr. to a draw on Saturday night and now Holyfield is calling for the fight.

“My side tried to make the fight happen and we got nothing but excuses,” Holyfield said in a press release Tuesday. “Now I can see why he wanted a tune-up fight before thinking about fighting me.

“Roy Jones was a good local opponent for Mike,” Holyfield said. “But a fight with me would be a global event and the only fight that anyone wants to see is a fight between us. There is absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t make it happen.”

“No more excuses,” Holyfield added. “This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday night you said you were ready to fight me, so sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson. The world is waiting and it’s on you now. I’m ready.”

Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson first met Mike Tyson in November of 1996 where Holyfield won by 11th-round TKO. They then had an immediate rematch in June where Holyfield won again but this time by DQ as Tyson bit his ear.

There is no question Holyfield vs. Tyson 3 would be a big fight and one that could happen in 2021.

