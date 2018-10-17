Ex-Champ Carla Esparza Wants the UFC to Add a Women’s Atomweight Division

Former UFC champion Carla Esparza is pushing for the organization to add a women's atomweight division to the growing line up of weight classes.

There’s been a lot of talk recently about the UFC potentially adding more divisions and now a former champion is hoping to see another women’s weight class added soon.

Carla Esparza, who was the first ever UFC women’s strawweight champion, is now pushing for the promotion to add an atomweight (105 pounds) division as well.

Esparza took to Instagram where she talked about the UFC adding an atomweight division while also proclaiming that she would be among the fighter willing to move down to 105 pounds.

“Women’s MMA has come so far these last few years! Since November 2012, the UFC has welcomed 4 female divisions!! To make this complete, I think the 105lb ATOMWEIGHT DIVISION needs to be brought in!” Esparza wrote.

“There are so many exciting match ups to be made in this stacked division, with myself included!”

Esparza isn’t the first fighter on the UFC roster to suggest adding a 105-pound division for the women.

Michelle Waterson had previously stated that she would like to see the UFC add a women’s atomweight division, which is where she previously fought when she was competing for Invicta Fighting Championships.

“Of course. There’s so many women that compete in MMA that train just as hard as the guys do and they need a home,” Waterson said back in April. “They need a place to showcase their skills.

“Absolutely I think they should add the weight class. It would expand the UFC roster and there are a lot of entertaining 105’ers that are heavy hitters, they’re fast, they’re good submission artists. So yeah, I think they should definitely add it.”

Waterson is a former atomweight champion as is Jessica Penne, who also held a 105-pound title when she was competing in Invicta FC as well.

Most recently, UFC president Dana White said he’s not interested in adding anymore divisions to the promotion but there are certainly quite a few women’s fighters interested in compete at atomweight.

Should the UFC add a women’s atomweight division as Carla Esparza suggested? Sound off in the comments and let us know!