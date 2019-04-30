Ex-NFL Player Greg Hardy Takes Home Six-Figure Payday for First Win in the UFC

Here are the full salaries for the UFC Fight Night card in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from this past Saturday night

Former NFL player Greg Hardy got his first UFC win this past Saturday night and he was rewarded with one of the highest paychecks on the entire card.

The full salaries for UFC Fight Night from Fort Lauderdale were released on Tuesday by the Florida Boxing Commission.

Hardy took home $150,000 for his lopsided win over Dmitri Smoliakov in the co-main event from Florida. Hardy fell short in his UFC debut after he was disqualified for an illegal blow but he bounced back with the win this past Saturday night while earning the six figure payday.

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza took home $210,000 in a losing effort to Jack Hermansson in the main event. For his part, Hermansson earned $82,000 after accepting the short notice fight against Souza and then pulling off the unanimous decision victory.

The highest paid fighter on the entire card actually came from the prelims as former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski cashed out with a $300,000 payday with no win bonus.

Here are the full salaries for UFC Fight Night from Fort Lauderdale including the disclosed post fight bonuses paid out by the UFC:

Jack Hermansson: $82,000 — $41,000 to show, $41,000 to win

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza: $210,000

Greg Hardy: $150,000 — $75,000 to show, $75,000 to win

Dmitri Smoliakov: $10,000

Mike Perry: $160,000 — $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Fight of the Night’

Alex Oliveira: $114,000 — $64,000 to show plus $50,000 for ‘Fight of the Night’

Glover Teixeira: $260,000 — $105,000 to show, $105,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’

Ion Cutelaba; $22,000

Cory Sandhagen: $66,000 — $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win

John Lineker: $49,000

Roosevelt Roberts: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Thomas Gifford: $10,000

Takashi Sato: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Ben Saunders: $35,000

Carla Esparza: $90,000 — $45,000 to show, $45,000 to win

Virna Jandiroba: $12,000

Andrei Arlovski: $300,000 flat fee

Augusto Sakai: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Gilbert Burns: $88,000 — $44,000 to show, $44,000 to win

Mike Davis: $12,000

Jim Miller: $230,000 — $90,000 to show, $90,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’

Jason Gonzalez: $12,000

Angela Hill: $48,000 — $24,000 to show, $24,000 to win

Jodie Esquibel: $10,000

Dhiego Lima: $34,000 — $17,000 to show, $17,000 to win

Court McGee: $48,000