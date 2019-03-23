Leon Edwards’ Brother Warns Jorge Masvidal

Leon Edwards’ brother has issued a stern warning to Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal and Edwards were featured on the UFC London card earlier this month. Masvidal knocked out Darren Till in the main event, while Edwards nabbed a split decision win over Gunnar Nelson. Backstage, things got ugly as Masvidal hit Edwards with punches as the two approached each other. Edwards suffered a cut under his eye as a result.

Edwards’ Brother Has ‘On Sight’ Mentality With Masvidal

Leon’s younger brother, Fabian, spoke to MMAFighting.com following the incident. The undefeated middleweight prospect made it clear that he doesn’t plan to hold back if he sees Masvidal again:

“Like you seen in the video, my brother was walking by and he said to him, ‘July the 7th maybe,’ and that was it, there was nothing really and truly; there was no sh*t talking. There was no instigating, [Leon] was trying to make a fight happen. The thing that pissed me off about it was the way he walked over. He walked over calm; hands behind his back…and then he starts throwing punches knowing well that security was going to jump on it. I tried to smash his head in myself, but we had about 100 security guards between us, so I couldn’t get my hands on him. If I see that man again he’s f*cked. I probably won’t see him in the cage because he’s a different weight class to me, but if I see him outside I’m smashing him. It’s personal now.”

Leon will not be pressing charges over the incident. UFC president Dana White said that Masvidal won’t be facing any punishment. In fact, White was more upset with his security team for allowing Masvidal and Edwards to approach each other.

Do you think the situation with Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal will escalate?