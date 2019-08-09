Fabricio Werdum Believes He Can Finish Francis Ngannou

Upon his planned UFC return, Fabricio Werdum hopes to share the Octagon with Francis Ngannou.

Werdum has been forced to sit on the sidelines due to a USADA violation. “Vai Cavalo” hasn’t competed since March 2018. He will be eligible to return to action in May 2020. While Werdum had requested his release from the UFC, the former heavyweight champion has since changed his tune and plans to stay with the promotion.

Werdum Eyes A Bout With Ngannou

Sherdog.com was able to catch up with Werdum during his time away from the Octagon. Werdum said he’s had a finish over Ngannou on his mind (via BJPenn.com).

“The big guy, Francis Ngannou. He is a huge guy, a very strong guy. But, I visualize the fight with him and I saw when I finish him. I do this a lot, I visualize all my fights,” Werdum said to Sherdog.com. “When I fought Cain Velasquez, remember when I won the belt? I visualized everything. I would go to Mexico, stay there for two months. And become very focused. I like the fight against Francis Ngannou. A big challenge for me, I know he is strong, but I believe I finish him on the ground.”

Ngannou is riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s stopped Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes. None of those fights made it to the two-minute mark. In fact, two of the bouts didn’t even last one minute.

How do you think Fabricio Werdum would fare against Francis Ngannou?