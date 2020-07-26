Fabricio Werdum Eyeing Rematch With Fedor Emelianenko

To the surprise of almost no one, Fabricio Werdum wants a rematch with Fedor Emelianenko after fighting out of his UFC contract.

Werdum went one-on-one with Alexander Gustafsson on the main card of UFC on ESPN 14. Werdum scored a first-round submission victory. This was the last fight on Werdum’s UFC deal. Going into his bout with Gustafsson, “Vai Cavalo” made it clear that he didn’t plan to renew the contract.

Fabricio Werdum Wants Fedor Emelianenko Rematch

Speaking to reporters during the UFC on ESPN 14 post-fight press conference, Werdum expressed his desire to fight Emelianenko a second time (h/t MMAMania).

“This, 100 percent,” Werdum said when asked about Fedor. “I want to fight with Fedor, 100 percent. I respect him a lot. I want to give this opportunity to him to fight with me again. This has history! Me vs. Fedor in 2010. Ten years later everybody wants to see this fight. I don’t know where, but for sure I want to fight with Fedor because I respect him. In my mind, he is the best in the world.”

Back in June 2010, Werdum became the first man in almost a decade to defeat Emelianenko. “Vai Cavalo” submitted “The Last Emperor” via triangle armbar. Emelianenko now competes under the Bellator banner, so it appears at least one top promotion could be in the running to snag Werdum.

Werdum is 42 years but if his bout with Gustafsson is any indication, then the former UFC heavyweight champion still has some fight left in him. Emelianenko was in the midst of a retirement tour before the coronavirus pandemic. Werdum is hoping Bellator can somehow get “The Last Emperor” back inside the cage soon.