Fabricio Werdum Eyes Fedor Emelianenko & Brandon Vera Rematches

Fabricio Werdum is interested in two rematches as the former UFC heavyweight champion enters free agency.

The Brazilian enters free agency coming off a first-round submission win over Alexander Gustafsson. Ahead of the fight, he made it clear he would be testing free agency and most likely signing with a new promotion.

Immediately, many called for a Fabricio Werdum vs. Fedor Emelianenko rematch. The Brazilian says he is interested in that fight as well as a Brandon Vera rematch.

Next step in my career, I want to make like superfights,” Werdum told MMA Junkie. “Maybe a Fedor fight. Maybe I go to ONE FC. I have a lot of options. Bellator. Ali talked with the guys, the organizations, and I’m just waiting because, you know, I’m young. My mind is young. This is very important. I’m 43 years old, but I’m not feeling that. I just want to fight again and again and again.

“It’s so hard when I say, ‘stop fighting.’ Everybody says that. I’m going to stop. I’m going to retire. But it’s so hard for us to stop the fight because this is my life. I love fighting. For sure, the money is very important, too – the money for sure, 100 percent. But now I just fight because I like this. This is my life. I want to fight again. I’m ready.”

Both fights make a ton of sense, but for many fans, the hope is Werdum and Emelianenko will fight again.