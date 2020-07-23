Fabricio Werdum Has No Plan To Renew UFC Contract

Fabricio Werdum feels renewing his UFC contract is not an option.

Going into his UFC on ESPN 14 bout with Alexander Gustafsson, Werdum will be fighting out of his contract. Werdum had been with the UFC from 2007-2008 during his first stint. “Vai Cavalo’s” second run with the UFC has been in effect since 2012.

Fabricio Werdum Says He Will Not Renew UFC Contract

Werdum spoke to Ag Fight and revealed that there are no plans for him to stick with the UFC after his bout with Gustafsson (via Google Translate).

“You don’t have the possibility (to renew with the UFC). All these years with the UFC have been very good. We had a good relationship, sometimes there were some controversies, some disagreements, things that happen in a normal relationship. I am very grateful to the UFC for all these years, I made my career practically in the UFC. I always wanted to enter the UFC and they gave me that opportunity twice. I was already fired and came back because I was pissed off (laughs). But the cycle is over, the cycle has been good so far. Now I want to pursue my career a little more, and I want to do it my way. Suddenly fighting in other events, I have fought in many events and I want to be able to have other possibilities,” explained Werdum, before continuing.

Werdum has lost his last two outings. He hasn’t emerged victorious since Nov. 2017. He’ll hope to leave the UFC on a win to have more leverage in free agency. As for Gustafsson, he’s coming out of retirement and is making his debut in the heavyweight division.

Be sure to stick with MMA News this weekend for live coverage of UFC on ESPN 14. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and all the post-fight goodness you will need.