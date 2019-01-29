Despite USADA Suspension, Fabricio Werdum Isn’t Ready To Stop Fighting

Back in September, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum was handed a two-year suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Werdum tested positive for the banned substance, trenbolone. Trenbolone is an anabolic steroid that became well-known, along with several other substances, when it was administered to Russian athletes ahead of the 2014 Olympic games.

Werdum is currently 41-years-old. With a two-year USADA suspension, it’s putting him in a rough spot in regards to his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He recently requested his release from the UFC so he can fight out the days he has left in the sport elsewhere. As of this writing, such a release has not been granted. Speaking on a recent edition of Ariel Helwani’s “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show,” Werdum said he’s not ready to stop fighting.

“Vai Cavalo” has two fights left on his UFC deal, and has never had issues with USADA before (via MMA Mania):

“I have two more fights with UFC but I have this bullsh*t thing with USADA. The guys know, hey, I don’t have a problem with USADA, I have nothing in my life with doping, zero. I have 26 tests with USADA and I never have nothing,” Werdum said.

“The guys test me every time, and that one time its nothing, very little thing in my body. And USADA knows it’s a contamination, you know? But they say, ‘no,’ and they give me two years.”

Although he loves the UFC and fighting under the promotion’s banner, Werdum believes the best option is for the company to grant him his release:

“It’s a very hard situation because I don’t want to stop fighting yet. I am young, I am 41 but my mind feels 28. My body is okay. I love UFC, I work in UFC in TV, but the best decision for me is a release for sure,” Werdum said. “I want a release to fight more, I just, I love this is, this is my life, I love fighting.”

Do you think we’ve seen the last of Werdum in the Octagon?