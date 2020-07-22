Fabricio Werdum Not Focused On Retirement Ahead Of UFC Fight Island Bout With Alexander Gustafsson

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum doesn’t want to think of retirement ahead of his showdown with Alexander Gustafsson.

Werdum and Gustafsson are set to collide on July 25. The bout will serve as the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 14. “Vai Cavalo” will be welcoming Gustafsson to the UFC’s heavyweight division. “The Mauler” is coming back after a brief retirement. He had been competing in the light heavyweight division but decided to make the move up at least one time.

Fabricio Werdum Won’t Talk Retirement Ahead Of UFC on ESPN 14

Werdum spoke to reporters during his UFC on ESPN 14 virtual media day scrum. The former heavyweight king said that preparation for his bout with Gustafsson has been ideal compared to his last outing with Aleksei Oleinik (via MMAJunkie).

“This time was very complete,” Werdum said. “I was able to do sparring, jiu-jitsu, the physical part, which is very important and the mental work, as well. So I had a complete camp.”

As far as retirement is concerned, the 42-year-old realizes he’s no spring chicken but he doesn’t want to discuss hanging up his gloves before fighting Gustafsson.

“It’s hard for us as fighters to talk about that and to realize when it’s coming, so we’re going to have to talk about that after July 25 when I sit down and think about it.”

Werdum vs. Gustafsson will be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. This will be the 34th fight in the pro MMA career of Werdum. If “Vai Cavalo” suffers a loss to Gustafsson, it would be his first three-fight skid.

In the main event of UFC on ESPN 14, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will share the Octagon with Darren Till. MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC on ESPN 14 this weekend. Join us on Friday morning for live weigh-in results.