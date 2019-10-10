Fabricio Werdum Plans On Shocking The World In UFC Return

Fabricio Werdum is anticipating his return to the Octagon.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is currently suspended by USADA and can return in May 2020. However, that was not always the plan as he did ask for his release from the UFC, but did not get it. So, he is now focused on his return where he says he will shock the world.

“I want to come back very soon, because I’m 42-years-old, and I’m young. My mind is very young,” Werdum said at Dominance MMA media day (h/t BJPENN.com). “This is the point. This is a secret. I come back, and I surprise you again. I shock the world again for sure. I just want to come back, maybe four fights, five, I don’t know.”

“I want to say stop when I want to stop myself not somebody says you stop fighting. That’s it. I want to stop when I say OK, I’m not good,” he added. “I did everything. I’m a jiu-jitsu champion, grappling champion, I’m ‘Triple C’ too!”

In his last fight, he was knocked out by Alexander Volkov. Yet, in the fights before he had two big wins over Marcin Tybura and Walt Harris. So, he knows still is a top heavyweight and will show that in his return to the Octagon.