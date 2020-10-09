Fabricio Werdum Provides Update On Negotiations for Fedor Emelianenko Rematch

Fabricio Werdum is currently a free agent and says the talks are progressing to have the rematch with Fedor Emelianenko.

When Werdum became a free agent after his submission win over Alexander Gustafsson, many wanted to see him fight in Bellator. According to the Brazilian, there is interest and he says he wants to fight the all-time GOAT and submit him again.

“In my opinion, I still think Fedor is the greatest of all time, you have to respect the man,” Werdum said to Canal Encarada (via MMAFighting). “He’s done a lot of things for 10 years, he beat the best, so I think it would be a fight that everybody would like to see in Bellator, a superfight, a main event. I think it would sell a lot.

“If Fedor accepts, if he really wants to fight me one more time for this rematch… And, with all due respect, I firmly believe I will submit him again. I have no doubt. It’s not me being cocky, it’s the reality. That’s what I imagine. It will be a tough, of course. People think the other fight was easy, but how about the one before? Fighting Fedor, the expectation, nobody believing in me, everybody against me and chanting ‘The Emperor’ in the arena. It was tough, of course, because of everything that surrounded it.”

When this fight would happen is to be seen. But, it would be a phenomenal fight for many fans to see between two all-time greats.