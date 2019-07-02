Fabricio Werdum Says UFC Wouldn’t Release Him

Fabricio Werdum was looking to be a free agent. However, that will not happen after all.

The former heavyweight champion is currently suspended due to USADA, and given he is 41-years-old, the Brazilian wanted to fight. So, he asked the UFC to release him from his contract so he could go elsewhere and continue his fighting career, but the Las Vegas-based promotion will not do it.

“I have two more UFC fights. I tried to terminate the contract, but they didn’t let me, because I’m a former champion and they still wanted me around, so cutting ties right now is out of the table,” Werdum said to Combate (transcription by Bloody Elbow). “But if I had the possibility before, I would, because of my age, it would be better for my career. Since it wasn’t possible, I’ll stay fight two more times. Let’s see how it goes in the future.”

Fabricio Werdum will be suspended until May 2020. The former champion last fought back in March of 2018 where he was knocked out by Alexander Volkov. Before the loss, he was on a two-fight winning streak. Throughout his career, he has beaten the likes of Cain Velasquez, Fedor Emelianenko, Mark Hunt, and Roy Nelson among others.