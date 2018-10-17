Fan Explains Why He Ran Inside The Octagon During UFC 229 Brawl

A fan explains why in the midst of danger during the UFC 229 brawl, he decided to head inside the Octagon.

UFC 229 was wild for several reasons, but none more prominent than its conclusion. The exciting night of action capped off with the main event lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Nurmagomedov won via fourth-round submission and then all hell broke loose. Nurmagomedov went after Dillon Danis in the crowd, and Nurmagomedov’s teammates brawled with McGregor inside the Octagon.

A Fan Gives His Take On Jumping In The Fire

A 41-year-old fan, David Martin, ran inside the Octagon during the melee in an attempt to diffuse the situation. The Irishman explained his actions to USA TODAY’s For The Win:

“I wouldn’t say adrenaline took over. I’d say patriotism took over first. I thought Russia was attacking Ireland. I thought a bunch of Russians were jumping in and this guy (McGregor) was tired and beaten down from the fight and was being attacked by what I thought were a bunch of Russian fans. I needed to step in. I was thinking my country was calling for me right now and I’m going in.”

Watch Martin make his entrance below:

@arielhelwani @ForTheWin @dc_mma glad you liked my jacket 👊🏻☘️. There is another story to my first Octagon appearance. pic.twitter.com/2sBJFhQODj — David Martin (@Sir_DavidMartin) October 16, 2018

The Nevada State Athletic Commission is expected to hand out punishments to Nurmagomedov and McGregor. Many believe “The Eagle” will receive a stiffer punishment for jumping into the crowd and starting the brawl. UFC president Dana White believes Nurmagomedov should receive a maximum of a four to six month suspension. White says if things go his way, then “The Eagle” will keep his lightweight title.

Do you think this fan genuinely cared for Conor McGregor’s safety, or was he looking for attention?