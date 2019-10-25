Fan Hurls Bottle At Conor McGregor During Moscow Trip (Video)

Conor McGregor made an appearance in Moscow recently and one fan wasn’t happy about it.

McGregor made stops in Ukraine and Moscow making media rounds. During his trip to Moscow, McGregor announced that he’ll be making his return to the Octagon on Jan. 18.

“I would like to announce to the public the return of Conor McGregor will take place on January 18th in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. So that is my comeback fight. It is 12 weeks this Saturday. I’m in prime physical condition. I’ve agreed the date with the company. As far as the opponent, I have the opponent’s name but for me, the game I am in and from experience if I was to give you people the name, which I would love to do, I know the UFC would flip it because they are a crafty company. So for me here’s this one, ask the UFC who the opponent is because I do not give a f*ck who the opponent is.”

Conor McGregor Not Welcomed In Moscow By One Fan

While speaking to folks inside the Ritz-Carlton hotel, one fan showed up and exchanged words with the “Notorious” one. The fan then hurled a bottle over McGregor’s head. Fight fans are sure to take notice of McGregor’s head movement in action (video via Red Fury MMA).

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje are in the running for McGregor’s next opponent. “Cowboy” is the leading candidate, Helwani said. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on McGregor’s next outing.