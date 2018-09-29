Big Crowd Of Fans At Gym To Send Khabib Off For UFC 229 (Video)

When Conor McGregor fights, a lot is made of the massive fan base he carries with him. Time after time “The Notorious” is followed by fans from all over the world, but mostly Ireland, who come out to support him. This was evident in his fights with Nate Diaz, Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, and more.

McGregor is preparing to make his Octagon return next week (Sat. October 6, 2018). He’ll challenge UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. The pair will main event the Las Vegas card. It’s being hyped up as the biggest fight in UFC history.

While McGregor will undoubtedly bring a herd of Irish fans with him, Khabib’s fan base shouldn’t be underestimated. That was evident yesterday at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA). Fans swarmed the gym to see Khabib off before he heads out to Vegas.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto posted the following video of the moment:

“Massive crowd of Khabib Nurmagomedov fans came to his gym in San Jose tonight to send him off to Vegas to fight Conor McGregor. More on @ espn soon.”

Khabib later took to Instagram to thank his fans for showing up to motivate him before making his trip:

“Thank you very much brothers, you charging me with energy and huge motivation. Next Saturday I’ll do my best to fulfill the expectations.

When Allah is with us, nobody can break us.”

