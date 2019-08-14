Fans Start Massive Petition For Joe Rogan To Moderate Presidential Debate

Joe Rogan will be moderating the 2020 Presidential Debate if MMA fans have their way.

According to a report from MMA Mania, thousands of fight fans have signed a petition on Change.org for Rogan to moderate the debate. The petition has roughly 120,000 signatures as of this writing, in fact.

Rogan is well-known for his commentary during UFC pay-per-view (PPV) broadcasts. But his scope of attention goes far beyond that of just fighting. He’s the host of one of the world’s most-viewed podcasts with his ‘Joe Rogan Experience.’ Rogan has also interviewed several figures from the world of politics such as Bernie Sanders, Ben Shapiro, Andrew Yang, and Tulsi Gabbard.

For what it’s worth, online petitions seem to be all the rage among people these days. Many thousands create and sign them over many different causes. But it’s highly debatable if they’re actually effective in getting whatever cause that may be into action. In terms of MMA, fans signed a petition to have the Obama Administration rescue Nick Diaz from his egregious five-year suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for repeated marijuana use in 2016.

That didn’t materialize, and it’s unlikely this petition involving Rogan does as well. Something tells me the ultra-popular MMA personality will be just fine, however.

Rogan has made headlines in the fight game lately by responding to Cris Cyborg’s criticism of his UFC 240 commentary. Rogan also spoke out with a harsh opinion of Quentin Tarantino’s portrayal of Bruce Lee in his recent movie.

Will you be signing the petition for Joe Rogan to moderate the 2020 Presidential Debate?