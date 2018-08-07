Featherweight Bout Finalizes Bellator 204 Card

Bellator MMA returns to network television next weekend with Bellator 204 and the card for this upcoming event has been finalized with a featherweight bout between Tywan Claxton and Cris Williams.

Claxton (2-0) is someone that fight fans should keep an eye on as he is a top prospect in the featherweight division under the Viacom-owned promotion as he won his MMA debut with a viral flying knee knockout at Bellator 186 in November then picked up a TKO win over Jose Antonio Perez at Bellator 194 in February.

On the flip side, Williams (4-1) is coming off his first career loss to Daniel Carey at Bellator 195 in March by unanimous decision after picking up three consecutive victories.

Bellator 204 is set to take place on Friday, August 17, 2018 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Darrion Caldwell vs. Noad Lahat in a featherweight bout will headline this event while Logan Storley vs. A.J. Matthews in a welterweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

The Card

Main card (Paramount, 9 p.m. ET)

Featherweight Bout: Darrion Caldwell vs. Noad Lahat

Welterweight Bout: Logan Storley vs. A.J. Matthews

Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Bandejas vs. James Gallagher

Featherweight Bout: Tywan Claxton vs. Cris Williams

Preliminary card (Online, 7 p.m. ET)

Demarques Jackson vs. Bryce Logan

Corey Davis vs. David Michaud

Jordon Larson vs. Jason Jackson

Omar Morales vs. Troy Nawrocki

Micah Peatrowsky vs. Keith Phathaem

