Featherweight Jason Knight Released From UFC

Jason Knight is no longer a member of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster.

Knight fell short in his UFC debut to Tatsuya Kawajiri, but many still had high hopes for the submission specialist from Mississippi. Knight went on a four-fight winning streak, scooping up wins over Jim Alers, Dan Hooker, Alex Caceres, and Chas Skelly. Knight’s downfall began with a step up in competition against Ricardo Lamas. Knight lost that fight via first-round TKO, his first defeat in a four-fight skid.

Jason Knight Is Out Of The UFC

Knight revealed to BJPenn.com that after his unanimous decision loss to Jordan Rinaldi, he was informed of his release:

“They cut me after that last loss. About two weeks after the last loss they sent me an e-mail and went ahead and relinquished my contract. Sean Shelby said just win a couple of fights and we will be back in there. We are looking at Bellator, ONE [Championship] or something like that. Here in the next month or so once I know my gym is doing good I will get back to the grind and try to get Bellator, ONE Championship and get a new contract.”

Knight has always been known to bring the fight to his opponents but having gone winless since May 2017, perhaps a change of scenery is what Knight needs. It’s clear that Knight has two promotions in mind, but he certainly doesn’t sound like he’ll rule out other organizations.

