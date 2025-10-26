Charles Oliveira Analysis Package – Movement Martials

Movement Martials is a combat sports account you should follow if you want to learn how to watch combat sports or even improve as an athlete.
Movement Martials is a brand account run by two pseudonyms. “Thick”, the strength and conditioning guru and “Kick”, the fight analyst.
I myself have done multiple podcasts with Kick where we discuss the intricacies of a single matchup.
Kick and I previewed Charles Oliveira’s fight with Ilia Topuria here:
This is an extremely underrated account that provides in depth analysis on combat sports as well as detailed strength and conditioning programs. In an era where rage bait content is generated for clicks, Movement Martials stands out to improve your consumption of combat sports content.
THE PACKAGE
Contained Chaos: Oliveira vs. Chandler Preview
The full article can be found here:
Contained Chaos: Oliveira vs. Chandler by Movement Martials
Make sure you also check out Movement Martials mini trailer of Charles Oliveira’s Improved Wrestling
Movement Martials provides unique technical insights in all his articles. All of his articles have helped me improve my own analytical skills and I am positive that they will do the same for you.
Subscribing to Movement Martials is a step in the right direction to being a knowledgeable combat sports fan. The sport is a lot more enjoyable when you understand what’s going on. You won’t regret it.