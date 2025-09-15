The rise of Mexican talent in the UFC mirrors the country’s long tradition of combat sports and martial arts. From world title reigns to show-stealing performances, these five fighters have shaped the sport and inspired a generation of athletes. Their accomplishments span weight classes and eras, but each has left an indelible mark on the Octagon.

Top Five Best Mexican UFC Fighters in History

5. Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes transitioned from Brazil to Mexico at age 19, where he taught Brazilian jiu-jitsu and competed in local promotions. He captured the LUX Fight League featherweight title with a first-round kneebar, defended it once, and later joined the UFC. Since his debut in May 2023, Lopes has earned three Performance of the Night and three Fight of the Night honors, including a technical knockout over Jean Silva at UFC Fight Night 259. Ranked second in the featherweight division, he also founded a non-profit academy for underprivileged children in Puebla, Mexico, extending his impact beyond competition.

4. Yair Rodríguez

Yair Rodríguez had a journey included the last-second knockout of Chan Sung Jung at UFC Fight Night 139, when a reverse elbow won Performance of the Night honors. Rodríguez’s striking toolkit, featuring unorthodox kicks and spinning attacks, consistently produced highlight clips. His main event run against the champion underlined Mexico’s capacity to compete at the top of lighter divisions.

3. Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso made history as the first Mexican woman to claim a UFC title. After challenging for the flyweight belt twice, she secured the championship via rear-naked choke in her third attempt. Grasso’s evolution involved refining her striking against elite opponents and augmenting her ground game under coaches at Jackson-Wink MMA. Her title win marked a key moment for women’s divisions and inspired female athletes in Mexico.

2. Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez emerged as the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history with consecutive wins over Brock Lesnar that secured and then reaffirmed the heavyweight title. His victories combined high-volume striking and a wrestling base, forcing opponents into grappling exchanges and punishing ground-and-pound sequences. Velasquez defended the belt twice, submitting Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva and finishing Junior dos Santos by knockout. His training at Jackson-Wink MMA in Albuquerque also helped integrate modern wrestling methods into Mexican fight camps.

1. Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno forged his path through the flyweight division, winning the inaugural Ultimate Fighter Latin America tournament before facing long-time champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Their trilogy included a draw, a knockout loss, and ultimately Moreno’s submission victory that made him the first Mexican UFC champion since Velasquez. Moreno defended the belt once, submitting Kai Kara-France, and his 2022 Fighter of the Year recognition underscored his consistency over multiple bouts.