Monday Matchmaker: Who should Tom Aspinall, Mackenzie Dern, and Umar Nurmagomedov fight next after UFC 321?

UFC 321 delivered a night of big performances, and bizarre incidents, as the talking points piled up during an incident-packed night at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Monday Matchmaker: Post-UFC 321

With the ink now dry on the record books following fight night in Abu Dhabi, the attention turns to what, and who, could be next for the night’s big names. RDX Sports’ Editor-in Chief Simon Head gives us his assessment as he fantasy-books the main card’s big winners (and the main event no contest) for their next bouts.

Tom Aspinall

The first title defense for the newly-crowned undisputed UFC heavyweight champion turned into a nightmare as a simultaneous double eye-poke from challenger Ciryl Gane left him unable to continue as his main event fight with the Frenchman was waved off with 25 seconds left in the opening round.

Ahead of the bout, hopes were high that the fight would kick-start a new chapter for the UFC heavyweight division, which has been in a state of flux ever since Francis Ngannou departed the UFC. But after four and a half minutes of pretty exciting action that saw Gane start well and bloody the nose of the champion, the eye poke brought everything to a halt.

It was all shaping up to be a cracker of a heavyweight contest, and one that looked like being the sternest test of Aspinall’s UFC career to date, so for the fight to end the way it did left nobody – Aspinall, Gane, the fans, or the UFC – happy.

Who should Tom Aspinall fight next?

The only sensible way forward is to book a rematch as soon as both men are fit and ready to go again. Hopefully Aspinall hasn’t sustained any lasting damage to his eyes, and the matchup can be rebooked for an upcoming card.

If Aspinall isn’t ruled out for longer, a spot on the UFC’s year-ending card in Vegas could be an option, but the potential of kicking off the UFC’s new broadcast deal with Paramount with a heavyweight title main event could be even more appealing to the UFC brass.

One thing does seem clear, though – Aspinall vs Gane 2 is a must.

Mackenzie Dern

The co-main event delivered a feelgood moment in the Octagon as Mackenzie Dern outbattled Virna Jandiroba an entertaining battle for the vacant women’s strawweight title, then celebrated her victory with her daughter.

Dern showcased her improved striking as her work in the boxing gloves with coach Jason Parillo paid off as she outstruck Jandiroba on the feet, and fared better than her opponent on the mat to run out the unanimous decision winner and claim the vacant 115-pound title.

With the departure of former champion Zhang Weili, who is heading up to flyweight to challenge Valentina Shevchenko, the division is getting a fresh start, and that means fresh opportunities for contenders to step up and challenge for championship gold again. The big question now is, who from the 115-pound pack should be the one to challenge Dern in her first tilte defense in 2026?

Who should Mackenzie Dern fight next?

Tatiana Suarez looks the class of the field at 115 pounds. Her first tilt at the title ended in defeat to Zhang in a fight where Suarez didn’t perform at her best. But she’s bounced back since with a unanimous decision victory over fellow contender Amanda Lemos, and she stands as the highest-ranked contender at 115 pounds.

A battle between former wrestling standout Suarez and ex-BJJ phenom Dern would make for a fascinating matchup, and with both bringing compelling back-stories to the Octagon every time they fight, it would be a great opportunity to promote two role-model fighters whose stories could really resonate with a new audience on CBS/Paramount next year.

Umar Nurmagomedov

The Umar Nurmagomedov hype train slowed up a little when he was defeated by Merab Dvalishvili in their title clash at UFC 311 back in January, but he showed that he’s still the best of the rest at 135 pounds as he battled past the very game, and extremely talented, Mario Bautista to take his record to 19-1.

Nurmagomedov wants to get back in there with Dvalishvili for a second shot at the title, but with Merab booked to face Petr Yan at UFC 323 in December, should Umar sit and wait for the next shot – which might not come until next summer – or fight again and solidify his position as the division’s top contender heading into 2026?

The UFC are almost sure to want him to fight again, but who should he fight next?

Who should Umar Nurmagomedov fight next?

There are rumors linking former champion Sean O’Malley with a contender clash with China’s Song Yadong at UFC 323, and that fight could, and possibly should, determine who Nurmagomedov faces next.

O’Malley sits at the top of the bantamweight rankings, and if he fights, and defeats, Nurmagomedov, that would strengthen the case for him to face Merab for a third time. On the flip-side, if Song gets past “The Suga Show”, then he’d deserve a fight against a top contender, and with Nurmagomedov likely to need a dance partner, Song would be perfectly placed to face him.

Alexander Volkov

It was far from pretty, but Alexander Volkov did what he needed to do – just – to defeat Jailton Almeida via split-decision and ensure he remains one of the top contenders in the heavyweght division.

Unfortunately for Volkov, optics and timing aren’t in his favor. He deservedly got the nod from the judges against Almeida, but that fight was ugly to watch, and won’t have done much, if anything, to further Volkov’s case for a title shot.

Instead, it means Volkov holds station at the number-two spot in the official UFC heavyweight rankings. And with the events of the main event later that night, it also means that any chance of him turning around and going into camp for a title fight next are virtually non-existent.

Who should Alexander Volkov fight next?

It all means that Volkov will almost certainly be asked to fight again, and his most likely next opponent could come from this coming weekend’s heavyweight bout at the UFC APEX between Waldo Cortes Acosta and Ante Delija.

Both men are making their way up the heavyweight division, and victory for either man could put them in line for a big fight against a top contender. And with Volkov needing to fight again to deliver a definitive result, the big Russian could be the natural next fight for Saturday night’s winner.

Azamat Murzakanov

Russia’s Azamat Murzakanov has been almost perfect in the Octagon since he blasted his way into the UFC with a TKO finish of Matheus Scheffel back in 2021. Six fights, six wins, and five finishes have propelled him towards the top of the 205-pound division, and on Saturday night he demolished perennial top 10 contender Aleksandar Rakic to show that he’s worthy of a shot at top-five opposition.

Murzakanov used his post-fight interview to call for a number-one contender fight, and that call is pretty well timed. With the likes of Jan Blachowicz, Khalil Rountree Jr and Jamahal Hill all coming off losses, Murzakanov might just get the chance to leap-frog that trio and take on one of the division’s top three.

Who should Azamat Murzakanov fight next?

Magomed Ankalaev. It’s looking likely that, thanks to his incredible come-from-behind win over Khalil Rountree at UFC 320, Jiri Prochazka is next in line for a shot at the light heavyweight title. But, with Alex Pereira being strongly linked with a move up to heavyweight, and potentially a bout against Jon Jones, there’s a chance he’ll be held back for that superfight, rather than thrown into a title defense that could potentially rule him out of that showpiece Washington D.C. show.

That could mean a bout between Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg for an interim title, or simply for the number-one contendership. So, with those two names likely to be tied up elsewhere, the best fight available for Murzakanov is a battle with his compatriot and former champion Ankalaev. Murzakanov needs a big win over a top name, while Ankalaev is coming off a title loss, needs a bounceback win, and isn’t in a position to turn down fights. On top of that, it would be a cracker of a matchup for the division.

Simon Head is Editor-in-Chief with renowned combat sports equipment company RDX Sports.