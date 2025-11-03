Monday Matchmaker: Who Should Steve Garcia, Waldo Cortes Acosta And Norma Dumont Fight Next After UFC Vegas 110?

The UFC APEX delivered another packed night of fights at the weekend, with a handful of rising stars claiming important victories in their respective careers at UFC Vegas 110.

Monday Matchmaker: Post-UFC Vegas 110

With the ink now dry on the record books following fight night in Las Vegas, the attention turns to what, and who, could be next for the night’s big names. RDX Sports’ Editor-in Chief Simon Head gives us his assessment as he fantasy-books the night’s big winners for their next bouts.

Steve Garcia

Steve Garcia’s performance deserves way more coverage than it’s getting. The Albuquerque native absolutely bossed his main event bout against the dangerous David Onama, who was only ranked one spot below him in the 145-pound rankings, as he started fast and didn’t slow down as he claimed a first-round finish to round off the night.

Simply defeating Onama inside the distance would have been a statement on its own, but the way Garcia did it – in one-sided fashion, and in less than four minutes – spoke volumes about his potential. An already crowded featherweight division looks like it has a new contender. A top-10 opponent is a must for his next assignment.

WHO SHOULD BE NEXT?

After the fight, a number of names were mentioned, with Garcia calling for a BMF title fight against Max Holloway. That seems unlikely, but his post-fight press conference callout of Josh Emmett was much more on point.

A bout with Onama’s teammate and cornerman Youssef Zalal was also floated, but with Zalal on the way up, it would seem a tad harsh to now ask him to fight down the rankings and face Garcia.

With former title challenger Murphy coming off back-to-back losses to Zalal and Lerone Murphy, a bout with Garcia seems much more bookable, and makes sense for both men, and the division.

Waldo Cortes Acosta

Waldo Cortes Acosta looked to be done and dusted when referee Mark Smith halted his bout with Ante Delija. But after being given time to recover after an eye poke was identified during Delija’s potentially finishing flurry, “Salsa Boy” came out of his corner and knocked out Delija in stunning fashion.

The outcome was unexpected, as was the manner of it, but it showed that Cortes Acosta has power on tap. He just needs to throw it a bit more often.

WHO SHOULD BE NEXT?

Having successfully defended his ranking against Delija, it seems only fair that Cortes Acosta gets a bout with someone ranked ahead of him. Looking at the possible options, and the likely need to face someone coming off a loss, one name leaps off the page.

Jailton Almeida’s performance against Alexander Volkov was a damaging one – not in terms of his physical wellbeing, but in terms of his standing in the division. He’ll need to rebound and show much more offense in his next fight, and after losing, he’ll have to take whoever he’s given.

Cortes Acosta could be that man, and it gives both men the chance they need – for Cortes Acosta, it’s a shot at higher-ranked opposition and a chance to show more of his punch power in MMA gloves, while for Almeida, it’s a chance to make amends after his last showing.

Norma Dumont

Norma Dumont’s fight with Ketlen Vieira may have drawn criticism for the way it was scored – most of the media whose scores are recorded by MMA Decisions had the fight for Vieira – but after a closely-contested fight between two fringe contenders, Dumont ran out the winner.

Whoever picked up the victory would have been in position to either challenge for the title, or face another top-ranked contender in a de-facto title eliminator. And with Dumont picking up the win, she moves on to take that assignment early next year.

WHO SHOULD BE NEXT?

Three fights stand out as viable options for Dumont: Julianna Pena, Raquel Pennington or a rematch with Vieira. While there was some dispute over the result, it probably wasn’t controversial enough to warrant an immediate rematch, so a matchup with one of the two top-ranked former champions makes the most sense.

Of the two, a win over Pena probably carries more weight, so a matchup between Dumont and “The Venezuelan Vixen” makes the most sense, with the winner going on to face the winner of the not-officially-confirmed superfight between Kayla Harrison and the returning Amanda Nunes next year.

Allan Nascimento

Brazil’s Allan Nascimento had to weather some early pressure from Cody Durden, but when he saw his opportunity to strike, he did so brilliantly as he locked up a slick anaconda choke to claim the second-round finish and extend his win streak to four, as he notched his 22nd career win, and his 16th career submission finish.

The Brazilian’s submission skills have put him on the cusp of the UFC’s flyweight top 15, and Nascimento’s next bout surely has to pitch him into a bout against a fighter with a number next to their name.

WHO SHOULD BE NEXT?

Nascimento deserves top-15 opposition next, but we have a scenario where almost everyone at the bottom end of the rankings is bouncing back with wins. Of the group, Steve Erceg has won one and lost two of his last three. And from a stylistic standpoint, Erceg vs Nascimento would make for a decent flyweight matchup.

Simon Head is Editor-in-Chief with renowned combat sports equipment company RDX Sports.