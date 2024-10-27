MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring all the additions to upcoming cards.
With events being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.
Between Monday, October 21, and Sunday, October 27, a number of fights were made official by the promotion or reported by reputable sources. For those matchups, check out the list below:
- Rizvan Kuniev vs. Martin Buday – UFC 310 (December 7)
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Daniel Marcos – UFC Tampa (December 14)
- Drakkar Klose vs. Joel Álvarez – UFC Tampa (December 14)
- Sean Woodson vs. Fernando Padilla – UFC Tampa (December 14)
- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cesar Almeida – UFC Vegas 101 (January 11)
- Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes – UFC Vegas 101 (January 11)
- José Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes – UFC Vegas 101 (January 11)
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. André Muniz – UFC Saudi Arabia (February 1)
But it wasn’t all positive, with two fights falling through. For those, see below: