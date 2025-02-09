UFC Matchmaking Bulletin: Potential No. 1 Contender Fight For Zhang Weili’s Title Booked

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring all the additions to upcoming fight cards.

With events being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.

Between Monday, February 3, and Sunday, February 9, a number of fights were made official by the UFC or reported as being in the works by reputable sources.

For those matchups, including one that could determine the next challenger to UFC 312 winner Zhang Weili’s strawweight title, check out the list below:

. @VirnaJandiroba recebeu o que pediu. Em boa fase no #UFC, a brasileira desafiou Yan Xiaonan para uma luta e teve a aprovação da companhia. A veterana do #MMA vai enfrentar a chinesa em abril. pic.twitter.com/Sr5YtmgVmf — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) January 24, 2025

But it wasn’t all positive, with two fights falling through or being adjusted: