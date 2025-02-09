UFC Matchmaking Bulletin: Potential No. 1 Contender Fight For Zhang Weili’s Title Booked

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring all the additions to upcoming fight cards.
With events being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.
Between Monday, February 3, and Sunday, February 9, a number of fights were made official by the UFC or reported as being in the works by reputable sources.
For those matchups, including one that could determine the next challenger to UFC 312 winner Zhang Weili’s strawweight title, check out the list below:
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Chidi Njokuani – UFC Vegas 104 (March 15)
- Kevin Vallejos vs. SeungWoo Choi – UFC Vegas 104 (March 15)
- Jordan Vucenic vs. Chris Duncan – UFC London (March 22)
- Daniel Zellhuber vs. Elves Brener – UFC Mexico City (March 29)
- Rafa Garcia vs. Joaquim Silva – UFC Mexico City (March 29)
- Cortavious Romious vs. ChangHo Lee – UFC Vegas 105 (April 5)
- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Martin Buday – UFC Vegas 105 (April 5)
- Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba – UFC 314 (April 12)
- Sumudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo – UFC 314 (April 12)
- Alberto Montes vs. Roberto Romero – UFC 314 (April 12)
- Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana – UFC Kansas City (April 26)
- Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cameron Saaiman – UFC Kansas City (April 26)
- Ahmad Hassanzada vs. Mitch Ramirez – UFC Kansas City (April 26)
- Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhey Sidey – UFC Event TBA (May 3)
- JeongYeong Lee vs. Trevor Peek – UFC Event TBA (May 3)
But it wasn’t all positive, with two fights falling through or being adjusted: