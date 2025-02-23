UFC Matchmaking Bulletin: New Fights For Shevchenko, Prates, Ige And More

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring all the additions to upcoming fight cards.
With events being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.
Between Monday, February 17, and Sunday, February 23, a number of fights were made official by the UFC or reported as being in the works by reputable sources.
For those matchups, including multiple championship bouts, check out the list below:
- Josiane Nunes vs. Priscila Cachoeira – UFC Vegas 104 (March 15)
- Victor Henry vs. Pedro Falcão – UFC Vegas 105 (April 5)
- Davey Grant vs. Daniel Santos – UFC Vegas 105 (April 5)
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes – UFC 314 (April 12)
- Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett – UFC 314 (April 12)
- Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull – UFC 314 (April 12)
- Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson – UFC 314 (April 12)
- Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates – UFC 314 (April 12)
- Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio – UFC 314 (April 12)
- Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick – UFC Kansas City (April 26)
- Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards – UFC Kansas City (April 26)
- Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – UFC Des Moines (May 3)
- Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate – UFC Des Moines (May 3)
- Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena – UFC 315 (May 10)
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot – UFC 315 (May 10)
- Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva – UFC 315 (May 10)
- Marc-André Barriault vs. Bruno Silva – UFC 315 (May 10)
- Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke – UFC 315 (May 10)
- Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho – UFC Vegas 106 (May 31)
But it wasn’t all positive, with four fights falling through or being adjusted:
- Bruno Silva (OUT, Rei Tsuruya IN) vs. Joshua Van – UFC 313 (March 8)
- Jack Della Maddalena (OUT, Sean Brady IN) vs. Leon Edwards – UFC London (March 22)
- Joaquim Silva (OUT, Vinc Pichel IN) vs. Rafa Garcia – UFC Mexico City (March 29)
- Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales – UFC 314 (April 12, rescheduled for UFC 315 on May 10)