UFC Matchmaking Bulletin: Johnny Walker Out Of UFC 311, Replacement Revealed

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring all the additions to upcoming fight cards.
With events being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.
Between Monday, January 6, and Sunday, January 12, a few notable fights were made official by the UFC or reported as being in the works by reputable sources. For more information on those matchups, see the links below:
- Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong – UFC Seattle (February 22)
- Rob Font vs. Dominick Cruz – UFC Seattle (February 22)
- Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales – UFC 314 (April 12)
Plenty of lower-profile bouts also came together. For those, check out the list below:
- Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado – UFC 312 (February 8)
- Kevin Jousset vs. Jonathan Micallef – UFC 312 (February 8)
- Kody Steele vs. Rongzhu – UFC 312 (February 8)
- Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza – UFC Vegas 102 (February 15)
- Ricky Simón vs. Javid Basharat – UFC Seattle (February 22)
- Chris Gutierrez vs. Jean Matsumoto – UFC 313 (March 8)
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh – UFC Vegas 104 (March 15)
- Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson – UFC Vegas 104 (March 15)
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charrière – UFC London (March 22)
- Caolan Loughran vs. Nathan Fletcher – UFC London (March 22)
- David Martínez vs. Saimon Oliveira – UFC Mexico (March 29)
- Ateba Gautier vs. José Medina – UFC Mexico (March 29)
- Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama – UFC Vegas 105 (April 5)
But it wasn’t all positive, with a number of fights falling through or getting adjusted:
- Johnny Walker (OUT, Billy Elekana IN) vs. Bogdan Guskov – UFC 311 (January 18)
- Jordan Leavitt (OUT, Bolaji Oki IN) vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady – UFC Saudi Arabia (February 1)
- Marcin Prachnio (OUT, Rodolfo Bellato IN) vs. Jimmy Crute – UFC 312 (February 8)
- Dione Barbosa (OUT, Julia Polastri IN) vs. Yazmin Jauregui – UFC Mexico (March 29)