UFC Matchmaking Bulletin: One New Main Event Set, Three Cancellations

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring all the additions to upcoming fight cards.
With events being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.
Between Monday, January 20, and Sunday, January 26, a couple of notable fights were made official by the UFC or reported as being in the works by reputable sources. For more information on those matchups, including one UFC Fight Night main event, see the links below:
- Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze – UFC Vegas 104 (March 15)
- Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes – UFC 314 (April 12)
Plenty of lower-profile bouts also came together. For those, check out the list below:
- Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa – UFC Seattle (February 22)
- Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto – UFC Vegas 103 (March 1)
- Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. John Castañeda – UFC Vegas 103 (March 1)
- Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal – UFC Vegas 103 (March 1)
- Luis Gurule vs. Ode’ Osbourne – UFC Vegas 105 (April 5)
But it wasn’t all positive, with three fights falling through or being adjusted: