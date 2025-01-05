UFC Matchmaking Bulletin: First Event Of 2025 Loses Two Fights

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring all the additions to upcoming fight cards.
With events being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.
Between Monday, December 23, and Sunday, January 5, a few notable fights were made official by the UFC or reported as being in the works by reputable sources. For more information on those matchups, see the links below:
- Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal – UFC Vegas 102 (February 15)
- Steve Erceg vs. Asu Almabayev – UFC Vegas 103 (March 1)
- Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer – UFC Mexico (March 29)
Plenty of lower-profile bouts also came together. For those, check out the list below:
- Farès Ziam vs. Mike Davis – UFC Saudi Arabia (February 1)
- Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil – UFC 312 (February 8)
- Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trócoli – UFC Seattle (February 22)
- Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics – UFC Vegas 103 (March 1)
- Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich – UFC Vegas 103 (March 1)
- Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov – UFC Vegas 103 (March 1)
- Jhonata Diniz vs. Vitor Petrino – UFC 313 (March 8)
- Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van – UFC 313 (March 8)
- Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal – UFC 313 (March 8)
- Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall – UFC 313 (March 8)
- Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan – UFC 313 (March 8)
- Ozzy Diaz vs. Djorden Santos – UFC 313 (March 8)
- Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro – UFC Vegas 104 (March 15)
- Sam Hughes vs. Stephanie Luciano – UFC Vegas 104 (March 15)
- Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos – UFC London (March 22)
- Yazmin Jauregui vs. Dione Barbosa – UFC Mexico (March 29)
But it wasn’t all positive, with a number of fights falling through or getting adjusted:
- Andreas Gustafsson (OUT, Jacobe Smith IN) vs. Preston Parsons – UFC Vegas 101 (January 11)
- Yanal Ashmouz (OUT, Joe Solecki IN) vs. Nurullo Aliev – UFC Vegas 101 (January 11)
- Jacob Malkoun (OUT, Andre Petroski IN) vs. Rodolfo Vieira – UFC Vegas 102 (February 15)