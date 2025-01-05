UFC Matchmaking Bulletin: First Event Of 2025 Loses Two Fights

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring all the additions to upcoming fight cards.

With events being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.

Between Monday, December 23, and Sunday, January 5, a few notable fights were made official by the UFC or reported as being in the works by reputable sources. For more information on those matchups, see the links below:

🚨Fight News🚨



Joe Pyfer vs. Kelvin Gastelum in the works for #UFCMexicoCity on March 29, 2025, per sourceshttps://t.co/2J3cDugWqC — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) December 31, 2024

Plenty of lower-profile bouts also came together. For those, check out the list below:

But it wasn’t all positive, with a number of fights falling through or getting adjusted: