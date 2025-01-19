UFC Matchmaking Bulletin: Lineup Grows For UFC London On March 22

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring all the additions to upcoming fight cards.
With events being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.
Between Monday, January 13, and Sunday, January 19, a few notable fights were made official by the UFC or reported as being in the works by reputable sources. For more information on those matchups, see the links below:
- Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev – UFC 313 (March 8)
- Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker – UFC 313 (March 8)
- Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena – UFC London (March 22)
Plenty of lower-profile bouts also came together. For those, check out the list below:
- HyunSung Park vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel – UFC 312 (February 8)
- Josias Musasa vs. Carlos Vera – UFC Vegas 104 (March 15)
- Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Felipe Dos Santos – UFC London (March 22)
- Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla – UFC London (March 22)
But it wasn’t all positive, with one fight falling through: