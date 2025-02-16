UFC Matchmaking Bulletin: UFC Seattle Card Undergoes Major Changes

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring all the additions to upcoming fight cards.
With events being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.
Between Monday, February 10, and Sunday, February 16, a number of fights were made official by the UFC or reported as being in the works by reputable sources.
For those matchups, including the planned main event for the Apex on April 5, check out the list below:
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Julius Walker – UFC Seattle (February 22)
- Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Eric McConico Jr. – UFC Seattle (February 22)
- Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes – UFC 313 (March 8)
- Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober – UFC Mexico City (March 29)
- Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy – UFC Vegas 105 (April 5)
- Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa – UFC 314 (April 12)
- Sedriques Dumas vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk – UFC 314 (April 12)
- Anthony Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang – UFC Kansas City (April 26)
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez – UFC Event TBA (May 3)
- Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan – UFC 315 (May 10)
But it wasn’t all positive, with four fights falling through or being adjusted:
- Dominick Cruz (OUT, Jean Matsumoto IN) vs. Rob Font – UFC Seattle (February 22)
- Macy Chiasson (OUT) vs. Ketlen Vieira – UFC Seattle (February 22)
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev – UFC Seattle (February 13, rescheduled for UFC 312 on March 8)
- Oumar Sy (OUT) vs. Alonzo Menifield – UFC London (March 22)