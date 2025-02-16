UFC Matchmaking Bulletin: UFC Seattle Card Undergoes Major Changes

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring all the additions to upcoming fight cards.

With events being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.

Between Monday, February 10, and Sunday, February 16, a number of fights were made official by the UFC or reported as being in the works by reputable sources.

For those matchups, including the planned main event for the Apex on April 5, check out the list below:

Fireworks expected as Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy is targeted to headline UFC Fight Night event on April 5.



But it wasn’t all positive, with four fights falling through or being adjusted: