Latest UFC Fight Announcements Featuring Dustin Poirier, Kamaru Usman, And More

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring all the additions to upcoming fight cards.
With events being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.
Between Monday, April 21, and Sunday, April 27, a number of fights were made official by the UFC or reported as being in the works by reputable sources.
For those matchups, including the next bouts for Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Kamaru Usman, and Rafael Fiziev, check out the list below:
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Mairon Santos – UFC Vegas 106 (May 17)
- Connor Matthews vs. Yadier del Valle – UFC Vegas 106 (May 17)
- Julian Erosa vs. Melquizael Costa – UFC Vegas 106 (May 17)
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ľudovít Klein – UFC Vegas 107 (May 31)
- JooSang Yoo vs. Jeka Saragih – UFC 316 (June 7)
- Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley – UFC Atlanta (June 14)
- Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes – UFC Baku (June 21)
- Nazim Sadykhov vs. Nikolas Motta – UFC Baku (June 21)
- Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier – UFC 318 (July 19)
But it wasn’t all positive, with two fights falling through or being adjusted: