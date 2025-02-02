UFC Matchmaking Bulletin: Michel Pereira Set To Return In Kansas City

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring all the additions to upcoming fight cards.
With events being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.
Between Monday, January 27, and Sunday, February 2, a few notable fights were made official by the UFC or reported as being in the works by reputable sources. For more information on those matchups, including one UFC Fight Night main event, see the links below:
- King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy – UFC 313 (March 8)
- Kevin Holland vs. Gunnar Nelson – UFC London (March 22)
- Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg – UFC Mexico City (March 29)
Plenty of lower-profile bouts also came together. For those, check out the list below:
- SuYoung You vs. AJ Cunningham – UFC Vegas 104 (March 15)
- Loma Lookboonmee vs. Ariane Carnelossi – UFC Vegas 105 (April 5)
- Torrez Finney vs. Robert Valentin – UFC Vegas 105 (April 5)
- Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Talita Alencar – UFC Vegas 105 (April 5)
- Daniel Frunza vs. Rhys McKee – UFC Vegas 105 (April 5)
- Dione Barbosa vs. Diana Belbiță – UFC Vegas 105 (April 5)
- Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper – UFC 314 (April 12)
- Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov – UFC Kansas City (April 26)
But it wasn’t all positive, with five fights falling through or being adjusted:
- Billy Ray Goff (OUT) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov – UFC Vegas 102 (February 15)
- Islam Dulatov (OUT, Billy Ray Goff IN) vs. Adam Fugitt – UFC Seattle (February 22)
- Steve Erceg (OUT, Allan Nascimento IN) vs. Asu Almabayev – UFC Vegas 103 (March 1)
- Yazmin Jauregui (OUT, Loopy Godinez IN) vs. Julia Polastri – UFC Mexico City (March 29)
- Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama – UFC Vegas 105 (April 15, moved to UFC Kansas City on April 26)