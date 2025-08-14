Top 5: Khamzat Chimaev’s Best Fights in the UFC – Countdown Ahead of UFC 319

The undefeated Chechen wrecking ball ‘Borz’ Khamzat Chimaev steps into UFC 319 Saturday night with an unblemished record and a reputation for absolute mayhem. Heading into his middleweight title shot against Dricus du Plessis in Chicago, let’s break down the five fights that transformed Khamzat Chimaev from unknown commodity to championship contender.

The Top 5 Khamzat Chimaev Fights in the UFC

5. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman (UFC 294)

The veteran test that proved Chimaev belonged in title conversations. Taking on former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on short notice, Chimaev faced his first real adversity inside the octagon. After dominating the opening round with a 10-8 performance that nearly finished “The Nigerian Nightmare,” Chimaev discovered what happens when fights go past the first frame.

Usman rallied hard in rounds two and three, lighting up Chimaev with crisp boxing combinations and proving the hype train could be slowed. Chimaev’s cardio questions emerged as he visibly slowed, but his championship heart answered back. A late takedown in the final round sealed a majority decision victory (29-27, 29-27, 28-28).

This wasn’t the typical Chimaev destruction job. This was a grown man’s fight that showcased both his championship ceiling.

4. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland (UFC 279)

The submission clinic that reminded everyone why Chimaev is terrifying. After missing weight by eight pounds and causing chaos at the pre-fight press conference, Chimaev had something to prove against BJJ black belt Kevin Holland. He proved it in brutal fashion.

Holland never stood a chance. Chimaev shot for the takedown immediately, and what followed was two minutes of absolute grappling domination. The sequence of scrambles, transitions, and relentless pressure culminated in a D’Arce choke that forced Holland to tap at 2:13 of the first round.

Making a BJJ black belt look like a white belt on the mat is no small feat. Chimaev’s grappling IQ shined as he consistently stayed one step ahead of Holland’s defensive efforts. Weight cutting issues aside, this man remains a problem for anyone in his path.

3. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Li Jingliang (UFC 267)

The comeback fight that included perhaps the most memorable moment in UFC history. After a year away due to COVID-19 complications, Chimaev returned at UFC 267 with something to prove. He proved it by literally carrying Li Jingliang around the octagon like luggage.

The iconic sequence saw Chimaev lift Li off the ground during a takedown attempt, carry him across the cage toward Dana White’s position, and have a casual conversation with the UFC president while holding a grown man in the air. White later revealed Chimaev was shouting things like “I’m going to fight everybody, I’ll fight Brock Lesnar, I don’t care who it is”.

After the theatrical display, Chimaev got back to business, securing a rear-naked choke at 3:16 of the first round. The submission capped a performance that was equal parts dominant and bizarre. Only Chimaev could turn a title elimination fight into performance art.

2. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker (UFC 308)

The jaw-breaking performance that announced Chimaev as a legitimate title contender. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker entered this fight riding momentum from wins over Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov. He left with a broken jaw and three teeth displaced backward into his mouth.

Chimaev needed just 3:34 to secure the face crank submission that left Whittaker tapping frantically. The finish looked like a standard submission until the gruesome aftermath photos revealed the damage: a fractured mandible that required immediate medical attention.

“I felt something was wrong with his chin when I pushed it, so I feel bad for that,” Chimaev said afterward. The performance was clinical, dominant, and frankly uncomfortable to watch. It also erased any doubts about Chimaev’s readiness for a title shot.

1. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns (UFC 273)

The fight that proved Chimaev was more than hype. Before this encounter, critics questioned whether the undefeated prospect could handle elite competition. Gilbert Burns, a former title challenger with legitimate knockout power, provided the perfect litmus test. What followed was 2022’s Fight of the Year.

The opening round showcased classic Chimaev domination with a picture-perfect jab that dropped Burns. But Burns roared back in the second round, landing bombs that visibly hurt Chimaev and scored his own knockdown. For the first time in his career, Chimaev was in a dogfight.

The final frame became an all-out war. Both men threw everything they had, exchanging heavy shots while their corners screamed instructions. Chimaev’s durability and heart shined as he absorbed punishment and kept marching forward. When the final bell rang, both fighters embraced, knowing they had created something special.

The unanimous decision victory (29-28 across all scorecards) elevated both men. Burns proved he still belonged among the welterweight elite, while Chimaev proved he could win ugly when his usual dominance wasn’t available. The performance answered every question about his championship mettle.

UFC 319

As Chimaev prepares for his title shot at UFC 319, these five fights tell the story of his progress from destroyer to complete mixed martial artist. The Gerald Meerschaert knockout and early finishes built the hype. The Burns war proved the substance behind it. Saturday night in Chicago, we find out if that substance includes championship gold.