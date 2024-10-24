UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Staff Predictions

UFC 308 is now only a couple of days away, and what better way to get hyped for the upcoming pay-per-view than with some MMA News staff predictions?

The event will be available exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view on Saturday, October 26, 2024. The main card begins at 2 PM ET, while the preliminary card kicks off at 10 AM ET.

The main event will see featherweight kingpin Ilia Topuria defend his title for the first time since capturing it at the expense of Alexander Volkanovski eight months ago. To continue reign, “El Matador” is tasked with spoiling the title ambitions of former champ Max Holloway

Co-headlining will be a former titleholder in Robert Whittaker, who will look to make it three wins from three outings in 2024 to book himself another shot at regaining the middleweight gold. In his way will be the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev, who faces his toughest test to date in Abu Dhabi.

Elsewhere on the main card, Magomed Ankalaev and Aleksandar Rakić meet in a likely title eliminator at 205 pounds, Lerone Murphy looks to stay unbeaten with a victory over Dan Ige, and the extremely active Sharabutdin Magomedov has his next assignment.

UFC 308: MMA News Staff Predictions

Ahead of Saturday’s UFC 308 event, Kyle Dimond, Ryan Jarrell, Thomas Albano, Pranav Pandey, Andrew Starc, and Aakrit Sharma have provided their picks for the five matchups set for the main card.

Below, you can check out the current leaderboard through seven cards.

Thomas Albano (27-7) Ryan Jarrell (22-12) Kyle Dimond (19-15) Pranav Pandey (9-6) Andrew Starc (8-11) Aakrit Sharma (5-5)

And with that, it’s time for the team’s predictions for UFC 308.

Middleweight: Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

Images: UFC.com

Kyle Dimond: I think this is a good test for Magomedov against a very good striker in Petrosyan. I’m yet to really be on the hype train for “Bullet” and I’m expecting this to be a fight where it’s hard for him to look good. I think it might come down to a close decision where I think Magomedov might just edge it out to get the victory. Fun fight though. (Prediction: Shara Magomedov)

Ryan Jarrell: I have been waiting for Magomedov to lose his first fight, and I think “Superman” is just the guy to do it. “Bullet” did not impress me in his most recent win over Oleksiejczuk, and he will need to be significantly better to get the job done against Petrosyan. This will be a close fight throughout, with both men having their moments, but give me “Superman” to be Magomedov’s kryptonite. (Prediction: Armen Petrosyan)

Thomas Albano: Having Magomedov in the first bout of the pay-per-view will bring a flavorful kick (pun intended) to the start of the main card. This summer, Magomedov’s praises were sung thanks to his third-round finish of Antonio Trócoli and going on short notice to defeat Michał Oleksiejczuk in the Fight of the Night at UFC Saudi Arabia. The unbeaten Magomedov is known for his kick-heavy style, which may prove an interesting challenge for Petrosyan.

Having said that, Petrosyan has kickboxing and Muay Thai talent to his name as well, and he’ll look to get in on Magomedov to do damage and prevent “Bullet” from taking control of the fight. This should be an absolutely fun striking battle to get the night off on the right foot (no pun intended this time). I love the path Magomedov has been on and the upward momentum he’s got, and I expect that to continue into this battle. (Prediction: Shara Magomedov)

Pranav Pandey: Although it’s evident that Magomedov can be quite hittable when opponents close the distance, I firmly believe this matchup is intricately designed for him and could emerge as one of the most one-sided contests on the UFC 308 card. I foresee that Petrosyan lacks any standout attributes that “Bullet” couldn’t adeptly counter, whether in striking exchanges or grappling scenarios. (Prediction: Shara Magomedov)

Andrew Starc: Magomedov, though undefeated, has yet to face a high-level grappler in the UFC, and this matchup against Petrosyan seems tailored to showcase his striking skills. Petrosyan is also a kickboxer, and while he’s beaten better competition, this fight plays into Magomedov’s strengths. Given “Bullet’s” hometown advantage and the favorable stylistic matchup, this could be a close contest that leans toward Magomedov on the judges’ scorecards. (Prediction: Shara Magomedov)

Aakrit Sharma: Caio Borralho showed that taking Petrosyan down and controlling him is the easiest way to beat “Superman.” Magomedov is unlikely to head into UFC 308 with a similar gameplan, but I would give still him a slight edge on the feet. “Bullet” is quicker with his punches and it will be interesting to see how effectively he uses his kicks against a

relatively higher level opponent. I expect Magomedov to walk away with a knockout win. (Prediction: Shara Magomedov)

Consensus: 5-0 Shara Magomedov

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige

Images: UFC.com

Kyle Dimond: Ige is one tough customer but I think he’s going to struggle with the range and diversity from Murphy. If he was to mix in some takedowns, that would really help him, but I just think his boxing-heavy approach is going to have him walking into a buzzsaw whenever he gets close to. Murphy has consistently shown how good he is in all striking ranges. I expect him to pick Ige off for a lot of this fight, landing elbows and knees when it gets up close. (Prediction: Lerone Murphy)

Ryan Jarrell: I love the toughness that Ige possesses, and he will need every bit of it to get the win over Murphy. I expect the Brit to get the better of Ige on the feet and stuff most takedowns throughout the fight. “50K” could have some moments of top control in this one, but give me “The Miracle” to get his hand raised in the end. (Prediction: Lerone Murphy)

Thomas Albano: This should be a fun, striking-filled contest, with a bonus of high stakes attached as both men looked to get into (or in Ige’s case, return to) the top 10 of the UFC’s featherweight rankings. Murphy is unbeaten as a fighter and has tremendous boxing – a perfect blend of speed and accuracy in his strikes. He’s able to hold his own on the ground, though Ige may have an edge in that department. That said, Ige and his toughness (and you only need to look at what he did at UFC 303 during the summer to know how tough he is) will most likely keep this fight standing and make it a fire fight.

This is a fight that deserves more attention. I will never question Ige’s heart, chin, and toughness. Murphy, however, just seems more complete of a striker and will be able to do more than enough to do damage and score the win. (Prediction: Lerone Murphy)

Pranav Pandey: In my opinion, Murphy vs. Ige promises to be an authentic toss-up. This is a difficult fight to call, as I see both fighters — who are primarily strikers — holding viable chances for victory. Ige is incredibly resilient and gritty, as demonstrated in his bout against Diego Lopes, and he has never been finished in his career. However, while Murphy may have less experience, he brings a more refined skillset to the table. I believe he can push “50K” to his limits and grind his way to victory, even when faced with adversity. (Prediction: Lerone Murphy)

Andrew Starc: The undefeated Murphy is coming off a dominant win against Edson Barboza in May, where his elite striking and speed were put on show. Ige, meanwhile, is also a great boxer who showed his toughness in giving Diego Lopes a run for his money after stepping up on a few hours’ notice. This is set to be a close, competitive striking battle, but I think Murphy has the edge in striking and will get the decision. (Prediction: Lerone Murphy)

Aakrit Sharma: Murphy looked better than ever against Barboza and I expect his striking to overwhelm Ige as well. He mixes things up well and can piece “50K” up on the feet. Ige’s path to victory could be his grappling but I wouldn’t count out the “The Miracle” as he’s hard to take down and dominate on the ground. Both Murphy and Ige are tough featherweights, and I expect the undefeated prospect to win via decision. (Prediction: Lerone Murphy)

Consensus: 5-0 Lerone Murphy

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Images: MMA Crazy/YouTube & UFC.com

Kyle Dimond: There isn’t a performance that I can point to that makes me think Rakić wins this fight. He’s looked good and he’s dangerous, but I just think Ankalaev will be too much for him. Standing with the Austrian could get risky for him, but mixing in the takedowns is going to give Rakić some big issues. Ankalaev falling in love with his striking is the only cause for concern, but I think he’ll be smart enough to take this fight to the floor. (Prediction: Magomed Ankalaev)

Ryan Jarrell: This is such an important fight for both of these men, with the winner in line for a title shot against Alex Pereira. Rakić really impressed me early on in his last fight against Jiří Procházka. Obviously, we know what ultimately happened in that fight, but if “Rocket” can be the best version of himself, he could present some real problems for his opponent in this one. In the end, I expect mixing up the striking and grappling will work well for Ankalaev en route to a somewhat dominant victory. (Prediction: Magomed Ankalaev)

Thomas Albano: I am one of those who is a firm believer that Ankalaev should have won the UFC light heavyweight championship back in December 2022 – let alone that he should be challenging for the UFC light heavyweight championship again now. Nevertheless, he gets an opportunity here against Rakić. With a strong performance, UFC CEO Dana White claims, Ankalaev will receive a title shot.

These are two well-rounded fighters. With a background in sambo, Ankalaev’s striking and power came on full display in his pair of fights with Johnny Walker, but he has wrestling to depend on if need be. Rakić, meanwhile, is a successful kickboxer and holds a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. “Rocket” has had a tough road of late, however, and I feel Ankalaev is just the better fighter all around. I’m not sure if the Russian earns the finish here, but everything leans in his favor. (Prediction: Magomed Ankalaev)

Pranav Pandey: This matchup is particularly challenging for me to predict. Both fighters are predominantly powerful strikers, but Rakić boasts a significant reach advantage, which he can leverage to keep the Russian at bay while controlling the distance. However, Ankalaev presents a formidable threat with his superior wrestling skills and ability to execute takedowns, which could tilt the scales in his favor. (Prediction: Magomed Ankalaev)

Andrew Starc: Ankalaev is a dangerous, well-rounded fighter with KO power and solid wrestling, even by Dagestani standards. Meanwhile, Rakić is a highly technical kickboxer with good takedown defense, but his striking, while elite, has been exposed by fighters like Procházka. Ankalaev’s ability to mix his striking with grappling could be the difference here. (Prediction: Magomed Ankalaev)

Aakrit Sharma: Rakić is definitely one of the most talented fighters in the UFC light heavyweight division. His loss to Volkan Oezdemir was razor close (and controversial), and he’s looked great against elite competition such as Jiří Procházka and Jan Błachowicz as well. Ankalaev has already fought, survived, and beat better competition in his career, which makes him a favorite. However, I don’t believe he has a significant advantage on the feet against “Rocket”. Rakić’s leg kicks could trouble the Russian and I predict him to win the early rounds. However, Ankalaev should set the pace in the later rounds and get a decision win. (Prediction: Magomed Ankalaev)

Consensus: 5-0 Magomed Ankalaev

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Images: UFC.com & UFC/YouTube

Kyle Dimond: We’ve had to wait a long time to see Chimaev face a top middleweight over five rounds, and the more time has passed, the more I’m leaning toward Whittaker in this fight. I do think there’s a chance “Borz” can overwhelm the former champ early, a bit like he did to Kamaru Usman when he took his back. However, if he’s going to be his usual aggressive self, I haven’t seen anything from Chimaev that makes me think he can maintain that, and without that blitz approach, I don’t see him getting Whittaker down. (Prediction: Robert Whittaker)

Ryan Jarrell: Full disclosure, Whittaker is one of my all-time favorite fighters. I am going to do my best to make this prediction with my head and not my heart, but I’m not sure how to distinguish between the two. Having said all of that, I still believe the well-rounded skillset of the former champion will be enough to get his hand raised. Whittaker will have to be very careful of the power that Chimaev possesses, especially early on in the fight. However, if he can weather the early storm from “Borz,” I believe the veteran will use his movement and precision to outpoint him and potentially get a finish late in the fight. (Prediction: Robert Whittaker)

Thomas Albano: It’s not good that when this fight was rescheduled for UFC 308, there were bets out there as to if this fight would get scrapped again – and yes, was somehow the favorite. Nevertheless, we are here. It’s Chimaev’s biggest opportunity to show he’s ready to challenge for the UFC middleweight championship. And it’s Whittaker’s opportunity to show he’s ready for a rematch with Dricus Du Plessis and one last crack at regaining the 185-pound gold.

Since moving up to 185 pounds a decade or so ago, Whittaker has only ever lost to talents who went on to win the gold in Israel Adesanya and Du Plessis. Chimaev is talented, but it’s been a rough go for him over the last few years due to inactivity, illness, and a significant weight miss. Chimaev will bring a flurry of activity early, but we’ve seen Whittaker handle up-and-comers with ease, staying back and finding the timing and power to keep them at bay.

Chimaev will look to come out strong and look for an early finish, the same way Adesanya and Du Plessis got their wins. The longer this fight goes on, however, Whittaker will be more and more favored. This is the fight I’m least confident in picking, and I want to believe in “Borz.” Right now, however, there are more questions than answers regarding him, and I don’t know if he’s truly ready for Whittaker yet – let alone Whittaker who has the motivation of fighting for his own title opportunity (again). (Prediction: Robert Whittaker)

Pranav Pandey: Both fighters bring their unique styles and elite skill sets to the Octagon. I foresee this bout unfolding like a strategic chess match. Chimaev is notorious for his relentless pace, coming out of the gate with an aggressive, hunting style, overpowering his opponents with sheer physicality. “Borz” has indicated that he’s made significant adjustments to his training regimen, placing a strong emphasis on wrestling and grappling — his primary weapons. However, a crucial point to consider is that he has yet to see beyond the third round in his career, leaving me uncertain about his durability to withstand Whittaker’s pressure as the fight progresses.

Meanwhile, Whittaker stands out as a highly dynamic fighter, adept at mixing up his techniques with remarkable finesse when necessary. One pivotal element that I believe will significantly influence the outcome is “The Reaper’s” wealth of experience. I predict that while Whittaker may encounter challenges in the grappling exchanges, he possesses the stylistic versatility to take Chimaev into uncharted territory. With his astute fight IQ, Whittaker could potentially create openings to finish the Chechen if the opportunity arises. (Prediction: Robert Whittaker)

Andrew Starc: Chimaev has fallen out of favor with many fans who expected so much more from him at this stage of his career. Many weren’t convinced by his win over Usman a year ago, and he’s tried fans’ patience by pulling out of previous fights on short notice. As much as Whittaker looks to be in a great form – coming off a first-round TKO of Ikram Aliskerov in June – I think Chimaev will redeem himself in this one, doing what he usually does to overwhelm the Australian early on, before getting victory on the scorecards. (Prediction: Khamzat Chimaev)

Aakrit Sharma: Chimaev will return to the Octagon against Whittaker a year after defeating Usman via decision. The first round of his last fight proved he has elite grappling

and power but the next two are hard to evaluate since he broke his hand. I feel that Chimaev won’t surprise Whittaker with anything in the Octagon. “The Reaper” has

been there with the best of the best and should be able to get a finish in the later rounds.

It’s unlikely Chimaev’s cardio has improved dramatically from what we saw against Burns and Usman, so all Whittaker needs to do is survive the early wrestling onslaught. My pick is Whittaker winning by knockout, especially because this is a five-rounder. (Prediction: Robert Whittaker)

Consensus: 5-1 Robert Whittaker

UFC Featherweight Title: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

Images: UFC/YouTube & UFC.com

Kyle Dimond: This fight is absolutely incredible and is absolutely a back and forth prediction in my mind. I’m really interested to see if Topuria uses his grappling, which is his strongest area. Holloway isn’t easy to takedown but it’s also been a good while since he fought a strong wrestler like “El Matador.” If I had seen him use it more frequently in the UFC, I think that would sway my pick.

I can see Topuria stopping him, and that’s a scary thought indeed. But I also felt that way about Holloway’s fight against Gaethje and he made that look easy at points. It’s a coin flip between the power of Topuria and the output of Holloway. Given the experience, I’ll take the latter, but I truly think these two are two of the very best in the sport today. (Prediction: Max Holloway)

Ryan Jarrell: There is no argument that Holloway has competed against the best of the best in his hall of fame career. I cannot wait to see what adjustments are made by both men in what we hope is a competitive firefight. Although “Blessed” is still only 32 years old, the fight mileage he has accumulated on his body tells me he is outside of his true prime. I still think Holloway can compete at the highest level, but reclaiming belt and becoming the champion is seems just outside of his reach, in my humble opinion.

I will be cheering for the Hawaiian to win and sit atop the featherweight mountain again, but I just don’t see it happening. I think Topuria is too technical and will use his speed and youth to his advantage to defend the title. (Prediction: Ilia Topuria)

Thomas Albano: Ever since knocking out Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year to capture the UFC featherweight championship, there have been questions about the future and star potential of Topuria. Right from the get-go of that moment: How soon can we get a UFC pay-per-view to Spain? Can Topuria become one of the greatest featherweight fighters that this sport has ever seen? But before we get anywhere on that, we need to see him defend the belt first. And with Volkanovski still making his way back after consecutive knockout losses, it’s time for Topuria to face off with another featherweight great and former champion in Max “Blessed” Holloway.

From 2017 through 2019, Holloway reigned over this division. And even in the times when he has not held the championship, Holloway has shown that no one other than Volkanovski has been kryptonite for him at 145 pounds. Then, when it looked like he was in a bit of limbo, not only did “Alexander the Great” lose the strap to Topuria, but Holloway went and had one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history with his last-second KO of Justin Gaethje. I will not take away anything that Topuria has done in the Octagon in the lead up to his championship win – and people love him. Having said that, the resume and accomplishments of Holloway are too hard to ignore. And considering Topuria’s reaction to Holloway’s KO at UFC 300 – and the fact Volkanovski may not have been 100 percent when defending his title against Topuria at UFC 298 – this fight here with Holloway may be the toughest task Topuria has ever taken on in his MMA career.

Expect Topuria to rush things out and try and take control of the fight right away. But if Holloway’s boxing is as up to par as it is – one of the best boxing in the UFC – then Holloway could avoid Topuria’s attacks, and he could land some quick, hard power on the defending champ. And it’ll be a long night for Topuria, and his chances get slimmer the longer this fight goes, in my eyes. Call me still living in the past, but I’ll take the chance here and say: #AndNew. #AndOnceAgain “The Blessed Era.” (Prediction: Max Holloway)

Pranav Pandey: From my vantage point, this showdown between Topuria and Holloway feels like a rare gem in the fight game — one of those matchups you only witness once every so often. “El Matador” steps into the Octagon armed with an array of skills, from his sharp, almost surgical boxing to footwork that dances circles around his opponents. His explosive power can change the course of a fight in an instant, and his grappling and wrestling pedigree make him a truly well-rounded mixed martial artist. On the other hand, you’ve got Holloway, a fighter who’s been trading punches with the crème de la crème of the UFC for years. “Blessed” may assert that he’s “the best boxer in the UFC,” and whether that’s up for debate or not, what’s undeniable is his striking prowess. Holloway is a high-level technician on the feet, with an iron chin that can weather the storm. The real question is, who will prevail when the dust settles?

Holloway’s legendary durability and elite takedown defense are well known, and he’s savvy enough to avoid a firefight with Topuria up close. However, I foresee the Georgian-Spaniard using his devastating power to hunt for a finish early on. There’s always a chance that if the fight drags into the later rounds, the Hawaiian could take over and dominate. But I’m convinced “El Matador” has done his homework — he’s more than ready to back up his words and deliver on fight night. (Prediction: Ilia Topuria)

Andrew Starc: Topuria proved he was the real deal by backing up his promise to knock out Volkanovski in their February title match. He’s now vowed to do the same against Holloway, a man who’s yet to be knocked out. “Blessed” is on a three-fight win streak since losing to Volkanovski for the third time in 2022, having knocked out his last two opponents. But I think Topuria is simply going to be too fast and powerful for the Hawaiian. (Prediction: Ilia Topuria)

Aakrit Sharma: The UFC 308 main event could easily be one of the year’s best fights. Holloway’s high-volume striking against Topuria’s powerful hooks will be a treat and I don’t see either of them being finished. While the contender’s cardio has never been in question, “El Matador” looked dominant across five rounds against Josh Emmett.

Holloway has a chance to look better on the feet because of his pace, but Topuria can sway the judges with control time. I expect the UFC featherweight champion to rely considerably on his grappling as Holloway has the striking prowess to pick him apart on the feet as the fight progresses. As hard as it is to predict this fight, I’m favoring Topuria to win by decision. (Prediction: Ilia Topuria)

Consensus: 4-2 Ilia Topuria

That’ll do it for our UFC 308 staff picks! What do you think? Do your picks look similar? Let us know in the comments section! Also, you can check out the full UFC 308 card below.

Main Card:

Featherweight Championship Main Event: Ilia Topuria (C) vs. Max Holloway

Middleweight Co-Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige

Middleweight: Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

Preliminary Card:

Light Heavyweight: Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Lightweight: Mateusz Rębecki vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Middleweight: Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira

Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Chris Barnett

Bantamweight: Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo

Middleweight: Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva

Welterweight: Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Carlos Leal

Be sure to keep it right here on MMANews.com for all the results, highlights, and updates on UFC 308!