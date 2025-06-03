UFC Champ Julianna Peña Sees Submission Win Over Olympian Kayla Harrison: “I’ll Frustrate Her Until She Breaks”

UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Peña will defend her title against Kayla Harrison at UFC 316, set to take place on July 19, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight is one of the most anticipated main events of the year, and the reignign champion is looking to submit her judoka opponent.

UFC 316

Julianna Peña, 35, reclaimed the bantamweight title after defeating Raquel Pennington at UFC 300 in April 2025. Known for her durability, Peña first shocked the MMA world in December 2021 by submitting Amanda Nunes to win the championship. Though she lost the belt in a rematch, Peña has remained a consistent contender and is recognized for her ability to withstand pressure and turn fights in her favor.

Image: Chris Unger/UFC/Zuffa LLC

Kayla Harrison, 34, is making her third UFC appearance after a successful debut against former champion Holly Holm at UFC 300, where she won by submission in the second round. Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, representing the United States in 2012 and 2016. She transitioned to MMA in 2018, winning two PFL lightweight championships before signing with the UFC. Kayla Harrison is known for her dominant grappling, physical strength, and ability to control opponents on the ground.

Image: @kaylaharrisonofficial/Instagram

Julianna Peña Wants to Submit Kayla Harrison

The US-born Harrison is on the cusp of making combat sport shistory with a win but teh reignign champion Julianna Peña is looking to spoil the party. She wants to best Harrison in her own domain: grappling. Harrison is a life-long judoka but regardless, the current UFC champ beleives she will win via submission. In an interview with Submission Radio, she explained:

“I see this fight going with getting my hand raised. The longer the fight goes on for her, the better for me. I see a submission victory. I see me being able to break her mentally—she’s an emotional fighter—and if I can just tap into making her frustrated, that’s going to be better for me. So, getting my hand raised at any and all costs is how I see this fight going.”