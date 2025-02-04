UFC Rankings Report: Bo Nickal Gets A Number At Middleweight

In the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia, MMA News has you covered with this week’s updates to the official UFC rankings.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius was among the biggest winners to emerge from this past weekend’s event, where she made it four wins on the bounce at the expense of ex-bantamweight title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva. As a result, the Canadian has climbed three spots at 125 pounds to #9.

Despite the defeat, “Sheetara” has entered the list at #15, leaving her ranked in two divisions simultaneously. The Brazilian has been joined as a new entrant this week by Casey O’Neill (#14). Making way for those two new arrivals are Katlyn Cerminara and Amanda Ribas.

Women’s Bantamweight: Ailín Pérez was not best pleased to remain below the woman she defeated in Los Angeles last month, Karol Rosa, following the subsequent update to the UFC rankings. And her complaints have paid off, with the Argentine rising a further four spots this week to #7.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: No changes.

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: The biggest win of Nassourdine Imavov’s career to date in Saturday’s headliner has left him as the #2-ranked contender at 185 pounds. The man he knocked out, Israel Adesanya, has slipped below the Frenchman and Khamzat Chimaev to #4. Also in the top 10, there’s been a switch of positions between Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori. “The Killa Gorilla” has been boosted to #7, with the Italian a place worse off at #8.

There’s also been significant changes toward the bottom of the ladder, with both Roman Kopylov and Bo Nickal entering the top 15 this week. With Shara Magomedov and Jack Hermansson taken out, the Russian and American middleweights pair now occupy #14 and #15, respectively.

Light Heavyweight: No changes.

Heavyweight: There’s also two new names in the heavyweight UFC rankings. Don’Tale Mayes (#14) now has a number next to his name despite a 4-5 record in the UFC, not to mention his defeat last time out. That’s in addition to Jhonata Diniz (#15), who also lost his most recent fight. Those two have entered at the expense of the recently released Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Marcos Rogério de Lima.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.