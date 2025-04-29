UFC Rankings Report: Ian Garry Moves Above Rival Joaquin Buckley After Kansas City Win

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in Kansas City, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: At the bottom of the 115-pound UFC rankings, Tecia Pennington (#14) has moved above Luana Pinheiro (#15).

Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight: Joselyne Edwards has replaced Melissa Mullins in the rankings at 135 pounds after her knockout win over Chelsea Chandler this past weekend. She’s entered at #14, pushing Chandler back to #15.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: No changes.

Featherweight: David Onama secured the biggest win of his career to date in Kansas City when he got the better of Giga Chikadze. As a result, he’s debuted in the rankings at #14, leaving Chikadze out entirely. Those moves have resulted in one-place rises for both Youssef Zalal (#12) and Dan Ige (#13).

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: Following his main event victory over Carlos Prates on Saturday night, Ian Garry has received a small boost up the UFC rankings at 170 pounds. “The Future” has climbed one spot to #6, leaving him above his rival Joaquin Buckley (#7).

Talked the talk, walked the walk 😮‍💨@IanGarryMMA showed out in the #UFCKansasCity main event on just 25 days notice! pic.twitter.com/H0Likt0l7D — UFC (@ufc) April 27, 2025

Middleweight: After defeating Michel Pereira, Abus Magomedov has replaced the Brazilian in the rankings. His entry at #15 has pushed Pereira out, while Roman Kopylov is on the up at #14.

Light Heavyweight: Zhang Mingyang spoiled Anthony Smith’s hopes to go out on a high in Kansas City, and that’s seen him replace “Lionheart” in the rankings at #14.

Heavyweight: No changes.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.