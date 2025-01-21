UFC Rankings Report: Merab Dvalishvili Jumps Dricus Du Plessis & Belal Muhammad On The P4P List

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of UFC 311, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: Bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili is on the up. After successfully defending his title at the expense of Umar Nurmagomedov, the Georgian has climbed two positions on the P4P ladder to #5, surpassing two fellow champs in Belal Muhammad (#6) and Dricus Du Plessis (#7).

"No one can take this from me! AND I made it look easy!" 🏆@MerabDvalishvil kept his belt after that incredible performance! #UFC311 pic.twitter.com/zxaIFxwlOO — UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2025

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight:

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: After Holly Holm’s departure from the promotion, the former champ has been removed from the UFC rankings. With a spot free, France’s Nora Cornolle has arrived at #15 despite losing her last outing to Jacqueline Cavalcanti.

Further up, Ailín Pérez has reaped some reward from her decision victory over Karol Rosa at UFC 311. The Argentine has risen by two spots to #11. That does, however, still leave her three places below the woman she defeated days ago in Los Angeles.

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: Grant Dawson outpointed Diego Ferreira on Jan. 18 to make it three wins on the bounce since his knockout loss to King Green. With that, “KGD” has returned to the UFC rankings at #15, replacing Joel Alvarez.

Also, Benoît Saint Denis has found himself down the pecking order. He’s slipped two positions to #14, now leaving him below Paddy Pimblett (#12) and Jalin Turner (#13).

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: No changes.

Light Heavyweight: Jamahal Hill slipped to the first losing skid of his career this past weekend, falling via knockout to fellow ex-champ Jiří Procházka. As a result, “Sweet Dreams” has dropped one spot to #4, boosting Jan Błachowicz up to #3.

Heavyweight: No changes.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.