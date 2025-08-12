UFC Rankings Report: Anthony Hernandez Rising Up Middleweight Ranks

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 109, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: Following her win last weekend, Iasmin Lucindo moves up one spot to No. 7. Tabatha Ricci moves down one spot to No. 8 and Gillian Robertson moves down one spot to No. 9.

Lucindo’s opponent, Angela Hill, remains at No. 12.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: No changes.

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: Following his main event victory last weekend, Anthony Hernandez moves up three spots to No. 7. The man he defeated, Roman Dolidze, moves down two spots to No. 11.

As part of these moves, Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier fall one spot to No. 8 and No. 9, respectively. Meanwhile, Brendan Allen moves up one spot to No. 10.

Light Heavyweight: No changes.

Heavyweight: No changes.

This week’s new UFC rankings were first reported by John Morgan. UFC.com’s rankings section still to be updated as of publication time.