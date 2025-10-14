UFC Rankings Report: Charles Oliveira Returns To Men’s Pound-For-Pound Rankings

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC Rio, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: Following his win at UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira returns to the men’s pound-for-pound UFC rankings at No. 15. Shavkat Rakhmonov departs the list.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight: Luana Santos joins the rankings at No. 15, replacing future UFC Vegas 111 opponent Daria Zhelezniakova, who falls off the list.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: Following his UFC Rio loss, Montel Jackson departs the list. Marcus McGhee returns to the rankings at No. 15.

The man Jackson lost to, Deiveson Figueiredo, remains at No. 6.

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: Following his win at UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira moves up one spot to No. 3, swapping places with Max Holloway (now No. 4). Additionally, Paddy Pimblett moves up one spot to No. 6, swapping places with Dan Hooker (now No. 7).

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: No changes.

Light Heavyweight: No changes.

Heavyweight: No changes.

This week’s new UFC rankings were first reported by John Morgan. UFC.com’s rankings section still to be updated as of publication time.