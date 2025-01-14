UFC Rankings Report: First Updates Of 2025 Revealed

In the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, MMA News has you covered with this week’s updates to the official UFC rankings.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards no longer shares the #9 spot with flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja. He’s slipped one position on the P4P ladder to #10.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: Former strawweight queen Jéssica Andrade hasn’t competed since a defeat at 125 pounds to Natália Silva. Despite that, she’s still on the up in the division to kick off 2025, rising one place to #7. That’s left ex-title challenger Katlyn Cerminara one spot worse off at #8.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: No changes.

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: Months on from his main event win over Michel Pereira, Anthony Hernandez has risen further. “Fluffy” has swapped places with veteran contender Jack Hermansson, leaving him at #12 and “The Joker” at #13.

Light Heavyweight: No changes.

Heavyweight: No changes.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.