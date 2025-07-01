UFC Rankings Report: Ilia Topuria Becomes New Men’s Pound-For-Pound Best

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC 317 in Las Vegas, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: Ilia Topuria has moved up two spots and is the new No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter. Islam Makhachev moves down one spot to No. 2 and Merab Dvalishvili moves down one spot to No. 3.

Alexandre Pantoja moves up four spots to No. 5. Magomed Ankalaev moves down to spots to No. 7, while Jack Della Maddalena, Tom Aspinall, and Alex Pereira each move down one spot to, respectively, No. 8, No. 9, and No. 10.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: Tracy Cortez moves up two spots to No. 8 after defeating Vivane Araujo, who falls two spots to No. 10. Maycee Barber moves down one spot to No. 6, as Jasmine Jasudavicius takes sole possession of No. 5.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

Flyweight: With his victory over Brandon Royval, Joshua Van moves up 11 spots to the No. 1 contender position. Royval moves down two spots to No. 3. As a result, a number of people — Amir Albazi, Kai Kara-France, Tatsuro Taira, Manel Kape, Alex Perez, Asu Almabayev, Steve Erceg, Tim Elliott, and Tagir Ulanbekov — move down one spot to, respectively, Nos. 4-12.

Bruno Silva moves up in the ranks to No. 14, swapping places with Kai Asakura (now No. 15).

Bantamweight: No changes.

Featherweight: With Topuria’s capturing of the UFC lightweight championship and officially leaving the division, he leaves the 145-pound rankings. Movsar Evloev moves up two spots to No. 2. Diego Lopes falls one spot to No. 3.

A number of people move up one spot — Yair Rodriguez (to No. 4), Brian Ortega (to No. 5), Arnold Allen (also to No. 5), Lerone Murphy (No. 7), Aljamain Sterling (No. 8), Josh Emmett (to No. 9), Jean Silva (to No. 10), and Youssef Zalal (to No. 11).

Dan Ige moves up two spots to No. 12. Calvin Kattar moves up one spot to No. 14, while Giga Chikadze re-joins the featherweight rankings at No. 15.

Lightweight: With Topuria moving up to lightweight and capturing the championship, a number of fighters move down one spot in the rankings. Islam Makhachev, the now-former champion, moves down to No. 1, while Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Dan Hooker, and Mateusz Gamrot move down to No. 2-8, respectively.

Paddy Pimblett falls two spots to No. 10. Rafael Fiziev, Renato Moicano, and Michael Chandler each move down one spot to, respectively, No. 11, No. 12, and No. 13. Grant Dawson falls two spots to No. 15.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: Abus Magomedov falls one spot to No. 15, giving Roman Kopylov sole possession of the No. 14 spot.

Light Heavyweight: No changes.

Heavyweight: No changes.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.