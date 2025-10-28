UFC Rankings Report: Mackenzie Dern Enters Women’s Pound-For-Pound Rankings After UFC 321 Title Win

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC 321, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: Following her title win at UFC 321, Mackenzie Dern enters the list at No. 6. The woman she beat, Virna Jandiroba, falls two spots to No. 11.

Ketlen Vieira joins the list at No. 15, knocking Amanda Lemos out of the pound-for-pound rankings.

Additionally, Julianna Pena drops two spots to No. 8 and Erin Blanchfield drops one spot to No. 9. Tatiana Suarez, Rose Namajunas, and Yan Xiaonan each fall one spot to No. 12, 13, and 14, respectively.

Women’s Strawweight: With her title win at UFC 321, Mackenzie Dern moves into the champion slot, while Virna Jandiroba drops from No. 1 to No. 3. Zhang Weili and Tatiana Suarez each fall one spot to No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, while Yan Xiaonan and Amanda Lemos each fall one spot to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: Following his win at UFC 321, Umar Nurmagomedov moves up two spots to the No. 1 contender position, moving down Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan one spot each to, respectively. No. 2 and No. 3. Despite his loss, Mario Bautista remains at No. 9.

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: No changes.

Light Heavyweight: Following his win at UFC 321, Azamat Murzakanov moves up three spots to No. 7, swapping places with the man he beat, Aleksandar Rakic (now No. 10).

Additionally, Khalil Rountree Jr. moves up one spot to No. 4, swapping places with Jan Blachowicz (now No. 5).

Heavyweight: Following his win at UFC 321, Valter Walker moves up one spot to No. 14, swapping places with Tallison Teixeira (now No. 15).

Additionally, Shamil Gaziev moves up one spot to No. 11, swapping places with Tai Tuivasa (now No. 12).

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.