UFC Rankings Report: Massive Men’s Pound-For-Pound, Middleweight Shakeups After Khamzat Chimaev Title Win

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC 319, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: Following his middleweight title win at UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev moves up ten spots to No. 4. The now-former champion, Dricus Du Plessis, falls seven spots to No. 11.

Alexandre Pantoja falls one spot to No. 5. Max Holloway, Belal Muhammad, and Arman Tsarukyan fall one spot to, respectively, Nos. 12-14.

Charles Oliveira has fallen off the list and is replaced at No. 15 at Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight:

Women’s Flyweight: After her win at UFC 319, Karine Silva moves up one spot to No. 10, swapping places with Miranda Maverick (No. 11).

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

Flyweight: After his victory at UFC 319, Tim Elliott moves up one spot on the list to No. 10, swapping places with Steve Erceg (No. 11).

The man Elliott beat, Kai Asakura, is no longer ranked, replaced at No. 15 by Charles Johnson.

Bantamweight: No changes.

Featherweight: Following his win at UFC 319, Lerone Murphy moves up two spots to No. 4. Brian Ortega and Arnold Allen each drop a spot, moving down to No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett moves up two spots to No. 7. Mateusz Gamrot and Beneil Dariush each drop a spot to No. 8 and 9, respectively.

Joel Alvarez falls off the list and is replaced at No. 15 by Mauricio Ruffy.

Welterweight: Following his win at UFC 319, Carlos Prates moves up three spots to No. 9. Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Geoff Neal all drop one spot each to, respectively, Nos. 10-12.

Also, after his second win at middleweight at UFC 319, Michael “Venom” Page has been removed from rankings eligibility at welterweight. As a result, Kevin Holland returns to the 170-pound rankings at No. 15.

Middleweight: With Chimaev taking the champion’s spot, Du Plessis falls to the No. 1 contender. As a result, Nassourdine Imavov and Sean Strickland fall one spot each to No. 2 and No. 3.

MVP debuts on this list at No. 10. The man he beat, Jared Cannonier, falls two spots to No. 11, while Brendan Allen moves up one spot to No. 9. Roman Dolidze, Paulo Costa, and Marvin Vettori all move down one spot to Nos. 12-14, respectively.

Additionally, Anthony Hernandez moves up one spot to No. 6, swapping places with Caio Borralho (No. 7).

Light Heavyweight: No changes.

Heavyweight: No changes.

This week’s new UFC rankings were first reported by John Morgan. UFC.com’s rankings section still to be updated as of publication time.