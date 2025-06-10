UFC Rankings Report: Merab Dvalishvili Moves To No. 2 In Men’s Pound-For-Pound

The UFC Rankings Report is back after some time away!

And after all the action that went down in Newark this past weekend at UFC 316, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has improved two spots to #2, positioning himself just behind #1 Islam Makhachev. This allows him to jump Jon Jones and Ilia Topuria, who fall to #3 and #4, respectively.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: Following her UFC women’s bantamweight title win, Kayla Harrison jumps up four spots to #3. The now-former two-time champ, Julianna Pena, falls two spots to #5. Additionally, Natalia Silva has moved up two spots to #6, while Alexa Grasso and Erin Blanchfield each fall two spots, to #7 and #8, respectively. Finally, Tatiana Suarez (#12) has improved in the ranks, swapping places with Rose Namajunas (#13).

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: Wang Cong finds herself in the rankings at #14 following her win at UFC 316. Casey O’Neill improves one spot to #13. Karine Silva falls one spot to #12. Ariane Da Silva, meanwhile, falls two spots to #15.

Women’s Bantamweight: With Harrison taking the champion’s spot, Pena falls to #1 contender, while former champ Raquel Pennington falls one spot to #2.

Flyweight: Joshua Van jumps up four spots to #10. Falling two spots are Tagir Ulanbekov (#12) and Bruno Silva (#14), the latter of whom was defeated by Van at UFC 316.

Bantamweight: With his win over Patchy Mix at UFC 316, Mario Bautista moves up one spot to #9, jumping over former champion Henry Cejudo (#10). Umar Nurmagomedov also jumps up one spot to #2, swapping places with former champ Petr Yan (#3).

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: Kevin Holland finds himself in the rankings now at #14, replacing the man he defeated at UFC 316, Vicente Luque. He jumps Michael Page (#15), who remains in place, while Luque falls out of the rankings.

Middleweight: Reinier de Ridder (#12) jumps up a spot in the rankings, swapping places with Paulo Costa (#13).

Light Heavyweight: Following his win at UFC 316, Azamat Murzakanov (#11) moves up one spot in the rankings, swapping places with Johnny Walker (#12).

Heavyweight: With his win at UFC 316, Waldo Cortes-Acosta moves up three spots to #8. The man he defeated, Serghei Spivac, falls two spots to #2. Marcin Tybura also improves a spot in the rankings to #7. Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa fall one spot to #10 and #11, respectively.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.